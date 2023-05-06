Anchors Aweigh: Yachtify (YCHT) Surpasses Stellar (XLM) in the World of Crypto Investments

Yachtify (YCHT) is making waves in the crypto investment space by surpassing Stellar (XLM) in popularity and potential. As a groundbreaking project that offers an innovative way to invest in fractional yacht ownership, Yachtify is revolutionizing the industry and attracting investors looking for unique and lucrative opportunities.
This pioneering platform is not only opening up the exclusive world of yacht ownership to a wider audience, but also establishing itself as a formidable contender in the competitive world of cryptocurrency investments.
Yachtify (YCHT) Shines in the World of Crypto Investments
Yachtify (YCHT) is emerging as a bright star in the world of cryptocurrency investments, offering a unique and lucrative opportunity for investors to enter the exclusive realm of yacht ownership. With the YCHT token at an attractive presale price of just $0.10, individuals can buy, sell, and rent real-world yachts through fractional ownership, thereby making this high-end asset more accessible to the broader public.
Yachtify aims to create a marketplace for anyone wishing to earn passive income by investing in and owning fractions of boats. When a boat is rented out, investors earn a portion of the rental income based on their overall share. For instance, if an investor owns 50% of the charter, they would earn 50% of the hire, less trading fees.
Yacht ownership has traditionally been an asset reserved for the wealthy. Yachtify is breaking down barriers by introducing the world’s first fractional yacht investment platform, allowing the community to buy, sell, and rent real-world yachts. Yachtify Protocol offers a fractional private yacht ownership model, providing investors with a unique opportunity to participate in a recession-proof maritime industry with multiple streams of income.
Investors can use the native YCHT token to purchase fractional NFTs representing physical yachts. These yachts are insured and stored in high-security ports worldwide, and existing yacht owners can list a minimum of 25% of their private yachts for fractional sale. Members can also trade yacht hour smart NFTs, which decrease as the hours are used.
Each NFT represents a real-world yacht, fractionalized so that the community can purchase a stake for as little as $100. Private yachts are sold or leased to high net worth individuals and charter businesses, allowing investors to earn income or capital growth.
The Yachtify team has undergone a KYC process, with the founder verified by an identity check. Audited by SolidProof, the project’s liquidity will be locked for life, and team tokens will be locked for three years.
Yachtify has the potential to become a blue-chip crypto with significant growth prospects. Presale investors can earn a revenue share of the platform fees for as long as they hold the tokens. With Yachtify, users will be able to rent, sell, and buy all kinds of boats on the blockchain and earn a share of the revenue generated on the platform.
Now is an excellent time for investors to explore Yachtify as a promising investment opportunity with a high growth potential.
Stellar (XLM) Falters: A Disappointing Performance in the Crypto Arena
Once heralded as a groundbreaking platform for global payment processing and democratized financial services, Stellar (XLM) has found itself floundering in recent months. The previously promising Stellar (XLM) has become entangled in a persistent bearish trend, leading to a significant decline in its value. Investors who once held high hopes for Stellar (XLM) now face a difficult predicament as its lackluster performance raises questions about the platform’s future prospects.
In sharp contrast, Yachtify (YCHT) continues to attract market attention, offering investors a more stable and profitable alternative then Stellar (XLM) . As the cryptocurrency market constantly evolves, it is crucial for investors to stay informed about developments and make well-informed decisions based on the performance and potential of various digital assets. While Stellar (XLM) stumbles, Yachtify rises as a brilliant competitor, shining brightly in the fiercely competitive world of cryptocurrencies.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.