Analysts Top Picks For 2023: Tora Inu (TORA), Tamadoge (TAMA) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

The cryptocurrency market is an innovative space. With that being said, most projects fail to move the needle. Tora Inu (TORA), Tamadoge (TAMA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are the exceptions to this rule as they reimagine the blockchain in different ways. The three projects are also at different stages of their life cycle. For instance, Orbeon Protocol is entering the second stage of its presale with recorded gains of 260% during phase 1. Market experts anticipate its price to reach 60x heading into 2023.
Let’s break down the unique features of each project.
Tamadoge (TAMA)
Most meme coins just release a coin with a funny name on an existing blockchain and hope for the best. Tamadoge is separating itself from the dog pack with an entire meme ecosystem that includes NFTs, Tokens, an Arcade, and the Tamaverse.
Tamadoge recently launched its 20,000 common set of NFTs on the OpeanSea Platform. The NFTs sport a cute Tamadoge dog in a unique combination of backgrounds and accessories. For instance, Tamadoge #10 has wings and appears to be prowling through the clouds. As the new dog on the blockchain, Tamadoge positions itself as one of the most talked about meme coins of the year.
With trading volume of Tamadoge consistently over $20 million during a bear market, investors are definitely noticing the project’s unique approach.
Tora Inu (TORA)
Tora Inu (TORA) is a dog coin on the Ethereum blockchain. The first radical thing about this dog coin is that it doesn’t feature the infamous Shiba dog! Instead, the project appears to feature a series of Kai Kens, a rare and protected dog breed from Japan. But that’s not the only thing that Tora Inu is reimagining. Tora Inu combines the fun of a meme coin with a play-to-earn (P2E) platform. Like Tamadoge, Tora Inu plans to evolve into an entire ToraVerse. In the ToraVerse, users can purchase NFTs and battle each other for the chance to win prizes. A lot of great organizations partner with Tora Inu, including Uniswap, Astronaut, and Fireblocks.
With all of these features and partners, the team thinks Tora Inu can reach $1 per coin if there’s enough buy volume. However, the Tora Inu team doesn’t give financial advice and focuses on the technology instead of the price action.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol is using blockchain technology to disrupt the world of crowdfunding and venture capital. For too long, access to profitable startups has been blocked by gatekeepers. Now, Orbeon Protocol is empowering to be a venture capitalist (VC).
Orbeon Protocol mints NFTs that represent shares in exciting, top-tier startups. Interested investors can buy and trade these NFTs at prices as low as $1, funding the early-stage companies in the process.
Orbeon Protocol also has a “Fill or Kill” mechanism that will automatically return funds to investors if a fundraising round falls short. Investors no longer have to worry about their investments getting stuck in limbo if a fundraising round fails to meet its goal by the agreed deadline.
Orbeon Protocol recently announced a “Winner’s Circle” VIP club where members get a super rare NFT that unlocks benefits like face-to-face meetings with startup founders and special access to private funding rounds.
Orbeon Protocol’s ecosystem is fueled by the $ORBN token. The total supply is 888,000,000 tokens, and each one is currently valued at $0.0144. That price isn’t expected to last long!
Market experts predict Orbeon Protocol’s token will surge in price by 6000% to $0.24 in the next few weeks. That’s a staggering 60x return on investment from when it was released at $0.004.
For those worried about rug pulls: The team is visible on the Orbeon Protocol website, liquidity is locked for 10 years, and the team tokens are locked for 12 months. Follow the links below for more information on the Orbeon Protocol.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.