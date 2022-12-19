Analysts Top Crypto Presales to Invest in Before 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Dash 2 Trade (D2T) And Big Eyes (BIG)

Great presales are hard to come by in the crypto market. Earlier this year, over 100 new projects were being released each month, each promising to be the next big thing. Unfortunately, most were all about the hype, without the utility to back their claims.
However, as the year comes to a close, three new projects have taken the spotlight in the DeFi market: Orbeon Protocol, Dash 2 Trade and Big Eyes. Each looks to tackle real-world problems, and notably ORBN has risen in value throughout its presale to a price of $0.030. These are not presales you want to miss.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) on Track to Sell Out by The End of 2022
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has quickly become one of the most in-demand crypto projects, praised for its great utility, exciting ecosystem and innovative approach to investing.
The project lets everyday investors buy equity in startups looking for funding. Traditionally, these investments would be exclusive to venture capitalists, who would take advantage of startups by demanding large percentages of their business.
Using Orbeon Protocol, startups can also diversify how they raise funds through fractionalized NFTs (F-NFT).
Using the Orbeon Launchpad, startups can mint fractionalized equity-backed NFTs. These are then sold to retail investors, who can support companies that align with their values from as low as $1.
If a startup fails to meet its funding targets, then investors are automatically refunded through Orbeon Protocol’s“Fill or Kill” security mechanism, which is built into each smart contract.
Orbeon Protocol is currently in the third phase of its presale, and has increased from $0.009 to $0.030. ORBN holders are automatically rewarded with cashback, access to investor groups, voting rights and trading discounts, alongside other benefits throughout the Orbeon ecosystem.
With the presale in full swing and the dev team building an exchange, swap and Metaverse, Orbeon Protocol is not a project to miss out on before 2022 ends.
Dash 2 Trade is Creating New Opportunities For Investors
Dash 2 Trade is a DeFi trading platform that supports new investors. Through the Dash 2 Trade platform, investors can utilize strategy building tools where they can trade without risking their funds.
Investors also have access to trading signals, on-chain analysts and updates on the latest market trends to get ahead of the market. This extensive toolkit has seen Dash 2 Trade surge in popularity among investors, with many citing Dash 2 Trade as one of the most comprehensive tools available. Currently, Dash 2 Trade has raised over $4 million during its presale, which will be used to enhance Dash 2 Trade’s usability and offer additional services to investors. As it stands, however, there are other platforms that offer the same tools as Dash 2 Trade that are much cheaper to invest in or free, therefore the platform will require some more unique features before it can stand out as a competitor.
Big Eyes (BIG) Is Making Waves With Its Charity Work
Big Eyes Coin is one of the most exciting presales in the crypto space, having already raised over $10 million out of its $10.7 million target. Big Eyes has two goals in mind, including to help spread awareness about crypto benefits to a wider audience. Big Eyes also aims to raise money for ocean-focused charities.
Big Eyes has stated it will donate 5% of its profits to charities protecting and cleaning our oceans to accomplish this. As well as these goals, Big Eyes will soon launch an NFT project known as the NFT Sushi Crew to further build its community and support charities worldwide. However, due to the lack of real world utility behind Big Eyes as a meme coin, many investors have suggested Big Eyes value is largely determined by hype.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.