Analysts React To Ethereum’s (ETH) New Record, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Soars As Pullix Presale Causes Buzz

Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 18-Month High
Ethereum (ETH) has had the highest recent performance, rising to an 18-month high of $2,710.42 from a one-month low of $2,113.93. The move has spurred analysts to speculate on the future of Ethereum.
According to crypto analyst Jelle, the upcoming quarter has a potential rate of $3,000. Similarly, crypto expert Ali Martinez shares the same sentiment as he has predicted the price of Ethereum to reach $3,400.
Ethereum has broken out of an ascending triangle pattern on the weekly chart. The current Ethereum trend indicates that it will continue to rise.
Over the last year, the price of the altcoin has increased by 65%, outperforming 60% of the top 100 cryptos. It also trades above its 200-day SMA, indicating a positive trend in the medium to long term.
Pullix (PLX), An Upcoming DeFi Project With Lots of Features
Pullix (PLX) is the world’s first community-backed exchange and Trade-to-Earn token. Users can trade a variety of assets, including cryptocurrencies, from a single platform. The DeFi swap is one appealing part of the platform. This swap streamlines token trading while minimizing fees. Pullix Swap uses an automated market maker model (AMM); thus, orders and transactions are processed quickly.
Copy trading is another aspect. Pullix has taken things a step further by using artificial intelligence to aid traders in replicating the techniques of seasoned trading pros. This is a significant advantage because experts have a record of making profitable deals. Therefore, you have a better possibility of making some substantial earnings if you follow their example.
In this system, trading occurs against a liquidity pool. As a result, there is no longer a need for a direct match between another user and an order book. Users can trade their tokens fast and affordably as a result. Conversely, Pullix has made efforts to stabilize PLX, its native token. They are listed in the following order:
- Pullix Profits: A percentage of its revenues (10% to 30%) are used to promote the $PLX altcoin. This ensures the token is stable and promotes growth.
- Token Burn: Token burns regularly help to lower the circulating supply of PLX. The goal is to raise the scarcity and value of the token over time.
- Limited quantity: The fixed quantity of $PLX tokens also helps to keep inflation in check.
Thus, Pullix’s native token, PLX, is one of the top cryptocurrencies to consider. The DeFi token is now in its 6th presale phase and costs only $0.08.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn and Price Up
Shibburn has reported a significant increase in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate over the last seven days, destroying billions of meme currencies.
The SHIB community and the SHIB development team have burned a total of 9,414,244,268 Shiba Inu meme coins during this period. This signifies an 11,618% increase compared to the previous week.
Likewise, Shiba Inu‘s price has been up 5.0% in the past week. It has been trading between $0.059143 and $0.00001049. However, the coin is bearish on the monthly and yearly price charts. Yet, analysts have forecasted the DeFi token price surge to $0.00001218 in the coming weeks.
Conclusion
Ethereum and Shiba Inu are currently aiming for higher levels. Pullix, on the other hand, is preparing for its launch this month. Analysts have forecasted a 100x price surge after the launch. So, investors looking to earn massively in January should join the DeFi project now.
