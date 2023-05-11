Analysts Predict Yachtify (YCHT) Will Perform Better than Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM) in 2023

The cryptocurrency market started 2023 on a strong note, with many digital assets gaining more than 50% year-to-date. The massive gains have led to analysts calling the start of a new bullish cycle.
As with previous bullish cycles, investors are now searching for potential leaders of the bull run. Although Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM) are two prominent names, many analysts have picked the new investment platform, Yachtify (YTCH), above them as one of the best gainers for the new bull cycle.
Polygon (MATIC) Fails to Gain Despite zkEVM Growth
Polygon (MATIC) is one of the biggest layer-2 scaling solutions using the unique “sidechain” concept for faster transactions. Recently, Polygon (MATIC) launched a new zkEVM sidechain to allow the seamless migration from Polygon to Ethereum and other blockchains.
In just over a month of its launch, the Polygon (MATIC) zkEVM has seen a major rise in adoption. At the time of this writing, the Polygon (MATIC) zkEVM has over $5 million in TVL and is currently approaching almost 50,000 unique users.
Despite the growth of the Polygon (MATIC) zkEVM, the price of the coin has failed to impress. Over the last 24 hours, Polygon (MATIC) has tumbled by more than 5%. Polygon (MATIC) now trades at $0.897 and is ranked as the 9th largest crypto with a market cap of $8.24 billion.
Fantom (FTM) Whales Continue Dump
Fantom (FTM) is one of the leading smart contracts for staking, payments, network fees, and decentralized governance. After a bright start to the year, Fantom (FTM) has suffered one of the biggest price drops among digital assets.
Starting in February, Fantom (FTM) whales have been dumping the coin in droves. Over the last 24 hours, the price of Fantom (FTM) has plunged by 4.33% and 12% in the last seven days.
The continuous dump of Fantom (FTM) has seen the price of the coin fall from $0.6336 in February to $0.363 at the time of this writing. As whales dump Fantom (FTM) they are moving to Yachtify (YCHT) which offers a more sustainable investment.
All Eyes on the New Investment Platform, Yachtify (YCHT)
The poor performance of the cryptocurrency market has not stopped Yachtify (YCHT) from rising the bullish momentum. As a result, many whales have turned their sights to the new Web 3 investment platform.
Yachtify is the first blockchain project that will allow investors to get fractional ownership in luxury boats like jet skis, speedboats, and yachts. Yachtify will mint NFTs as low as $100 that are backed by the physical boats.
Because the aim of the platform is to create a marketplace where anyone can earn passive income by owning fractions of boats, anytime these boats are rented out, holders of the NFTs get a portion of the rental or lease fees.
The Yachtify presale is currently ongoing, and investors can buy a token at $0.1. Yachtify provides investors the chance to buy cheaply into a project that could easily evolve to become a future blue-chip asset due to its magnificent growth potential.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.