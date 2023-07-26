Analysts Predict That Tradecurve Will Soon Surpass Binance (BNB), We Find Out Why

In recent times, ICO (initial coin offering) has emerged as the most preferred crypto investment strategy. However, only a few presales get to achieve the desired success, and Tradecurve’s (TCRV) ICO is creating history, as it is set to raise over $20 million during its presale. This is significantly higher than Binance’s (BNB) ICO numbers.
SEC Lawsuit Cripples Binance (BNB)
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is in full attack mode against the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, causing BNB to be under tremendous pressure. Just a few days ago, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Binance (BNB), and accused the exchange of embezzlement of funds.
Now, the US regulator has filed an emergency order to freeze the assets of Binance’s (BNB) US arm, and repatriate the assets held on behalf of the crypto exchange’s customers. If the court grants the order, Binance (BNB) will have to send all money back to the US that has been held elsewhere on behalf of American customers.
Binance (BNB) has been facing regulatory ire even before the SEC filed a lawsuit. Earlier, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission had accused Binance (BNB) and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, of the commingling of customers’ funds and the company’s funds.
Besides the US, Binance (BNB) is facing regulatory issues in other countries as well. Recently, Binance (BNB) announced that it will cease its operations in the US due to challenging regulatory environments. In Australia, too, Binance (BNB) is struggling to keep its operations going smoothly.
Due to these events, Binance’s (BNB) market position and growth prospects have suffered severely. The market value of Binance (BNB) has fallen by 16% in the past 30 days.
At the time of writing, Binance (BNB) is changing hands at $262.70, which is 72% down from its peak of $690.93. Experts fear that the SEC lawsuit can push Binance (BNB) into a prolonged bearish phase that can be fatal for its investors.
Tradecurve Set For 100x During Presale
At present, more than 23,000 cryptocurrencies are in circulation with a combined market capitalization of over $1.1 trillion. Hence, it is safe to say that crypto trading will boom further. Also, exchanges will have a huge market to tap. To encash this market opportunity, Tradecurve has built a first-of-its-kind decentralized crypto exchange that has taken the market by storm with its enormous potential.
Traders have complained that centralized crypto exchanges offer limited growth opportunities, and unnecessarily infringe on users’ privacy. But Tradecurve supports the trading of cryptocurrencies, equities, Forex, and other derivatives on a single platform without any KYC requirements.
It has also implemented 2FA security, and a proof-of-reserve (PoR) mechanism. The smart contract of its native TCRV token has successfully been audited by Cyber Scope. To boost users’ trust, the platform’s team members are verified by Assure DeFi.
TCRV tokens come with a range of benefits, with discounts on transaction fees and deposit bonuses being the major ones. The presale is currently navigating through stage 5 with tokens priced at $0.025.
After the culmination of the presale, the tokens will be listed on Uniswap and other CEXs, where their market value is likely to jump by 100x.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.