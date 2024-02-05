Analysts Foresee Continued Rally for Coinbase; Meme Moguls (MGLS) and PancakeSwap May Witness Even Greater Surges

Coinbase is soaring as the number of investors joining the DeFi market increases. As one of the world’s largest centralized exchanges, Coinbase has become a popular option among new investors and will release its earnings on February 15th. Meanwhile, Meme Moguls and PancakeSwap could experience even greater surges by the end of Q1. Here’s why.
Coinbase Earnings Call Scheduled In February
Coinbase is a great option for new DeFi investors. Its easy-to-use interface and educational tools reduce the market’s barriers to entry, making it simple for investors to buy cryptocurrency. As a result, Coinbase has soared following the recent Bitcoin rally.
While the exact number of new investors is unknown, Coinbase will have its earnings call on February 15th. During this call, Coinbase will provide additional details on its recent financial performance, number of new users, and future plans.
Given that Coinbase’s revenue is influenced by market activity, recent trends will be good news for the company. Furthermore, with more investors buying cryptocurrency in anticipation of the Bitcoin halving, Coinbase could experience an even stronger performance in Q2.
PancakeSwap Introduces NFTs and Prediction Markets
PancakeSwap recently added Chainlink Data Streams and Automation on Arbitrum. This lets PancakeSwap use Chainlink technology to enhance its prediction market. This technology allows PancakeSwap to give real-time price data to enhance result accuracy and fairness.
In just a few fractions of a second, PancakeSwap can give its users accurate information, which prevents market manipulation and frontrunning. As a result, PancakeSwap has improved its trustworthiness and will likely attract new DeFi investors over the next month.
In addition to this development, PancakeSwap has also launched a marketplace for NFT collectibles. As one of the fastest-growing DeFi markets, NFTs are expected to play an important role in the future of DeFi. By capitalizing on this growth, PancakeSwap can secure its reputation as a leading decentralized exchange and create a strong foundation for future developments.
Meme Moguls Expected To Rally Pre-Launch
As DeFi activity increases, Meme Moguls is expected to experience several price rallies over the next year. Its value has already increased by 90% during its presale, and its governance token, $MGLS, is now selling at $0.0036. With its presale ending this month, crypto investors are flocking to buy $MGLS tokens before they surge post-launch on Uniswap.
Meme Moguls is an innovative P2E platform combining memes and investing. Unlike other meme coins, Meme Moguls offers fantastic utility throughout its ecosystem. The main feature of its game is a virtual meme stock market. Here, players can trade meme assets and build profitable portfolios. Players will be ranked on an in-game leaderboard, and the top 20 ranked players will earn a passive income through monthly prize pools.
Meme Moguls has been successfully audited by Solid Proof, and team tokens are locked for two years. Furthermore, $MGLS token liquidity will be locked for a year to ensure investors are safe.
According to current predictions, Meme Moguls could see 100x returns over the next year as its game builds momentum. The game itself will undergo testing on March 11th, during which players will be able to test out the fun features developers have been building.
With just a few weeks remaining until its release, Meme Moguls is expected to experience several surges in buy orders as investors look to profit from presale rewards and post-launch profits.
