Altcoins to Lead the Next Market Rally: Pullix (PLX), Pepe (PEPE) and Arbitrum (ARB)

Pepe (PEPE) has experienced a surge following the SEC’s approval of a Bitcoin ETF, and this has sparked interest in its future outlook. In the meantime, Arbitrum (ARB) experienced bullish momentum and could soon reach new annual heights with its on-chart performance. All of the attention is still, however, heading towards Pullix (PLX) and its crypto ICO, as it has seen major momentum. We will go over the price performance of both cryptocurrencies to see just how far they can rise and to determine the best cryptocurrency.
Arbitrum (ARB) Sees Major Bullish Rally – Can Surge To $3.78 In 2024
Arbitrum (ARB) showcased major bullish activity on the chart and a parabolic ascending support trend line since late 2023. As a consequence of this, it reached a new all-time high point, and on January 12, 2024, it climbed to the $2.39 value. The Arbitrum price saw a total upswing of 92.5% in the past 30 days, and this momentum has not stopped.
The Arbitrum crypto’s recent actions led to it passing a major support line. Since then, it has engaged in an upward momentum. The crypto accelerated the rate of growth and its RSI showcases signs of a local top. According to the Arbitrum price prediction, it can surge as far as $3.78 by the end of 2024, marking a new ATH.
Pepe (PEPE) Is Projected to Climb As High as $0.000002
Pepe (PEPE) is a major frog-themed meme coin that showcased a significant increase following the approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). News surrounding this update in the markets has boosted numerous altcoins, and the Pepe crypto is one of them. The increased demand for this digital asset in the world of investments has been a major catalyst for growth.
The Pepe price increased slightly during the week, but can soon surge even further. This meme coin has showcased a strong uptrend, and the long-term outlook seems optimistic. It’s primed for a rally in the upcoming trading sessions and could break the resistance level to zoom toward new heights from the current base zone. According to the Pepe price prediction, it can end in 2024 at a value of $0.000002.
Pullix (PLX) Presale Gains Massive Momentum – Price to Climb to $1 Soon
Pullix (PLX) is an upcoming platform that has already begun to make a reputation for itself by combining the best elements found in CEXs and DEXs. The platform solves key issues that have been a part of the industry for years, such as liquidity and transparency and aims to appeal to traders of any level.
At the core of the platform is the PLX crypto. It’s used for governance, and can also offer passive income opportunities through staking. Investors can trade quicker and with fewer concerns surrounding price fluctuations in the market. There is even a Copy Trader infrastructure, which will enable anyone to copy the trades of professionals and increase the potential profits they make.
The Pullix crypto is undergoing Stage 6 of its presale. Here, a single token trades for just $0.08, with some analysts projecting a price increase to $1 at launch, making PLX the best cryptocurrency to get into.
Summary
Arbitrum is bullish while Pepe does have traders concerned about its future. Those looking to diversify are eyeing the Pullix presale for high ROI, with its rapid growth momentum and presale appeal, it can become the most exciting DeFi project for 2024.
