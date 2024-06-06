$ALICE Token Surges 71% Amid Market Enthusiasm And Strategic Moves

The value of $ALICE has surged by over 71% in the past seven days, breaking through previous resistance levels with impressive “god candles” that reflect the token’s growing strength.
This bullish momentum has seen $ALICE surpass the $2 mark, suggesting a potential rally towards $4 if it maintains this level.
Despite this robust performance, $ALICE faced a temporary setback today. Following the significant price increase, the My Neighbor Alice Vesting wallets deposited 2.09 million $ALICE (valued at $5.44 million) into Binance, leading to a 16% decline in the token’s price.
This influx of tokens into the market likely caused some selling pressure, contributing to the price drop.
The $ALICE price increased by more than 70% today.
After the price increased, the My Neighbor Alice Vesting wallets deposited 2.09M $ALICE($5.44M) to #Binance.https://t.co/0Lreo6muaD pic.twitter.com/d3ExBaeQxw
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) June 3, 2024
$ALICE Long Term Holders Stay Strong, Holding Position
Long-term traders, however, remain unfazed by these short-term fluctuations. Approximately 76% of $ALICE holders have maintained their positions for at least a year, indicating a strong belief in the token’s long-term potential and resilience against temporary market dips.
Currently trading at $2.188, $ALICE’s ability to hold above the $2 mark will be crucial in determining its next move. The dedicated development team behind My Neighbor Alice continues to introduce new features and enhancements, which are likely to support the token’s value and appeal.
As the market watches closely, the next few days will be critical in assessing whether $ALICE can sustain its upward trajectory and possibly reach the anticipated $4 target. Traders and investors will be keenly observing how the token performs in response to market dynamics and ongoing development efforts.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: tinofotografie/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch