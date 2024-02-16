AIUS/WETH Pair Faces 26.45% Dip On Uniswap

The trading pair AIUS/WETH on Uniswap has witnessed a significant 26.45% decline in the past 24 hours, marking it as the 16th top loser on the decentralized exchange.
The pair experienced a price range between the highest at $1,213.90 USD and the lowest at $733.55 USD, with the current trading value standing at $967 USD. The 24-hour trading volume for this pair on Uniswap reached 21.88 million USD.
According to on-chain reports, a savvy investor with the address 0x68F…d40ee, commonly referred to as smart money, has successfully gained approximately 1.1 million USD in profit through strategic transactions involving BananaGun’s initial sniper transaction of $AIUS. Notably, this impressive profit was achieved within a span of 12 hours.
12 小时 10 倍收益💫 —— 聪明钱 0x68F…d40ee 通过 BananaGun 首笔狙击 $AIUS 已获利约 110 万美金！
该地址在代币上线第一时间花费 35.09 ETH 作为贿赂小费（价值 9.7 万美金）并以均价 $9.99 买入 6,842 枚 $AIUS，总成本 16.5 万美金$AIUS(@arbius_ai) 作为 AI 概念，上线 12 小时上涨 38… pic.twitter.com/TdXgZDikfS
$AIUS Token Surges After Launch
During the launch of the $AIUS token, this address allocated 35.09 ETH (equivalent to $97,000) as a bribe tip and proceeded to purchase 6,842 $AIUS tokens at an average price of $9.99 USD, amounting to a total cost of $165,000 USD.
The $AIUS token, characterized by its AI concept and associated with @arbius_ai, encountered a remarkable surge, increasing by 38 times within the initial 12 hours of its online presence. Subsequently, the investor strategically sold 95% of the acquired tokens in a phased manner. Even with the remaining 330 tokens, a floating profit of $408,000 USD has been retained.
These on-chain activities reflect the dynamic nature of decentralized exchange trading and the potential for significant profits within short time frames, showcasing the intricate strategies employed by smart money investors in the cryptocurrency market.
