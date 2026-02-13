Aave Unveils “Aave Will Win” Plan To Route All Revenue To DAO

Aave is moving to redefine how value flows across one of the largest decentralized finance ecosystems.
The protocol introduces a sweeping governance proposal dubbed the “Aave Will Win” framework, a token-centric alignment model designed to channel 100% of product revenue directly into the Aave DAO treasury. The initiative reflects a broader push across DeFi to strengthen long-term sustainability by tying platform success more closely to token holders.
The proposal outlines a comprehensive structure covering revenue generated from all Aave-branded products, positioning the DAO as the central economic beneficiary of the ecosystem’s growth. By redirecting income streams, the framework aims to deepen alignment between users, contributors, and governance participants, while reinforcing the protocol’s decentralization narrative.
Revenue Realignment And The Push For Sustainability
At the core of the plan is a financial redesign intended to future-proof the protocol. Under the framework, every revenue source, from lending markets to new products, would flow into the DAO treasury. The approach seeks to create a self-reinforcing funding loop, where treasury reserves support development, security, and ecosystem incentives without relying on external capital.
The proposal also introduces new monetization features planned for Aave V4, the next iteration of the protocol. These features are expected to expand revenue capture mechanisms and enhance capital efficiency, potentially giving the DAO greater flexibility to fund innovation and risk management initiatives.
Supporters argue the shift could make Aave one of the most economically resilient DeFi protocols, reducing reliance on volatile market cycles. By prioritizing recurring protocol income, the DAO would gain a steadier financial base to navigate both bull and bear markets.
Aave Labs Proposal Reshapes Ownership Dynamics
In a parallel move, Aave Labs puts forward a more structural change: transferring its income streams to the DAO while moving intellectual property to a newly created foundation. The proposal effectively positions the DAO as the primary economic and strategic authority, with the development entity stepping back from direct revenue participation.
If implemented, the shift would represent one of the most significant governance realignments in DeFi history. It would symbolically and practically place the protocol’s value under the stewardship of token holders rather than a traditional startup structure.
The move underscores an ongoing evolution in decentralized governance models, where founding teams increasingly seek to formalize the transition from builder-led ecosystems to community-owned networks. For Aave, which already operates with strong DAO participation, the proposal would codify that decentralization at a deeper level.
Long-Running Tensions Come Into Focus
The initiative emerges amid a long-simmering debate between Aave Labs and the DAO over control, ownership, and value distribution. While both sides share a common goal of protocol growth, differing views on governance authority have periodically surfaced as the ecosystem expands.
Some community members view the proposal as a natural progression, the logical endpoint for a mature decentralized protocol. Others see it as a complex negotiation over influence, where economic alignment does not automatically resolve questions about decision-making power.
The debate reflects a broader industry challenge: balancing the agility of core development teams with the legitimacy of decentralized governance. As DeFi protocols scale, these governance questions increasingly shape their strategic direction as much as technological innovation.
Criticism From DAO Advocates
Not everyone interprets the proposal as purely altruistic. Marc Zeller, founder of the Aave Chan Initiative (ACI) and a prominent DAO voice, publicly questions the motivations behind the plan. He argues the framework could be viewed as an attempt by Aave Labs to “cash out” while presenting the move as a benevolent transfer of value to the community.
Zeller’s criticism highlights concerns about how the transition would be structured, particularly around intellectual property and long-term governance safeguards. His perspective resonates with a segment of token holders who want greater clarity on execution details before endorsing such a sweeping change.
The exchange illustrates the transparency inherent in DAO governance: major decisions unfold in public, with competing viewpoints debated openly. While this process can slow decision-making, it also ensures that structural changes face rigorous scrutiny from stakeholders.
What The Proposal Means For DeFi’s Evolution
Beyond Aave itself, the framework signals a potential blueprint for how mature DeFi protocols might evolve. Redirecting all product revenue to a DAO treasury challenges traditional startup economics and reinforces the idea of protocols as community-owned financial infrastructure.
If successful, the model could inspire similar shifts across the sector, particularly among projects seeking to strengthen token value accrual and governance legitimacy. It also raises important questions about accountability, operational efficiency, and how decentralized organizations manage large treasuries.
For Aave, the outcome will likely hinge on community consensus and the specifics of implementation. The proposal represents both an opportunity to solidify its leadership in decentralized lending and a test of how far decentralization can go without compromising execution.
As discussions continue, the framework stands as a defining moment in the protocol’s history, a proposal that could reshape not only Aave’s internal economics but also the broader conversation about ownership and value in decentralized finance.
