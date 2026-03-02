Aave Governance Takes A Major Step Forward As “Will Win” Proposal Clears First Vote

Aave has moved closer to a significant structural shift after its “Will Win” proposal narrowly passed the first stage of governance approval, signaling strong, though not unanimous, community backing for a plan that could reshape how the protocol funds development and manages its brand ecosystem.
The proposal centers on routing all revenue generated from Aave-branded products directly into the DAO treasury while positioning Aave V4 as the protocol’s core technical foundation. It also includes a substantial funding request designed to support product expansion and long-term growth initiatives.
LATEST: ⚡ Aave's "Will Win" proposal requesting $42.5 million for Aave Labs, with all branded product revenue routed back to the DAO treasury, narrowly passed its first governance vote. pic.twitter.com/GAQ1XFN827
— CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) March 2, 2026
Temp Check Vote Shows Narrow But Meaningful Support
The initial governance “temp check” concluded with 622,300 votes, representing 52.58% in favor, a slim majority that nonetheless pushes the proposal forward in Aave’s governance process.
While the margin highlights ongoing debate within the community, the result signals that a slight majority of stakeholders support the framework’s broader vision. Temp checks are designed to gauge sentiment before formal on-chain votes, meaning the proposal will likely undergo further refinement before final approval.
This stage is often critical in decentralized governance, as it sets the tone for negotiations and amendments that follow. The relatively close outcome suggests that community discussion around funding levels, revenue allocation, and governance reforms will remain active in the next phases.
Revenue Routing Marks Shift Toward Treasury Sustainability
A central component of the proposal is the plan to route 100% of revenue from Aave-branded products back to the DAO treasury. This includes any income generated from new applications, financial products, or integrations developed under the Aave brand.
Proponents argue that this approach strengthens the protocol’s financial independence by ensuring that value created within the ecosystem directly benefits token holders and governance participants. By consolidating revenue streams, the DAO could build a more predictable funding base for future development and incentives.
Critics, however, have raised questions about execution and oversight, particularly regarding how funds will be allocated and how performance metrics will be tracked. The narrow voting margin reflects these concerns but also indicates a willingness to experiment with new treasury models.
Funding Request Supports Expansion And Development
The proposal outlines a significant funding package for Aave Labs, totaling $25 million in stablecoins plus 75,000 AAVE tokens. Combined, the request equates to roughly $42.5 million, depending on token valuation.
This capital is intended to support ongoing development, strategic initiatives, and ecosystem growth efforts tied to upcoming product launches and infrastructure upgrades. Funding requests of this scale are not uncommon in large DeFi protocols, where core contributors require resources to compete with centralized platforms and emerging rivals.
Supporters say the investment is necessary to maintain Aave’s leadership position, while skeptics emphasize the importance of clear milestones and accountability frameworks.
Aave V4 Positioned As Core Technical Foundation
Another major pillar of the proposal is the formal designation of Aave V4 as the protocol’s central technical layer. This move would consolidate development efforts around a unified architecture, streamlining upgrades and feature rollouts.
Positioning V4 as the core foundation reflects the protocol’s long-term strategy of evolving beyond a lending platform into a broader financial infrastructure layer. By aligning governance, funding, and product strategy around a single version, Aave aims to reduce fragmentation and accelerate innovation.
The transition could also improve composability across the ecosystem, making it easier for developers to build new applications and integrations on top of the protocol.
Brand Governance And Product Roadmap
Beyond technical upgrades and funding, the proposal introduces brand governance reforms designed to clarify how Aave’s name and intellectual property are used across products and partnerships.
The roadmap includes several initiatives, such as an Aave App, payment card, AAVE exchange-traded product (ETP), and the creation of a dedicated brand foundation. Together, these initiatives aim to expand Aave’s reach beyond traditional DeFi users into broader financial markets.
By establishing clearer governance structures around branding, the DAO hopes to ensure consistency and protect the protocol’s reputation as it diversifies its offerings.
What The Vote Means For Aave’s Future
The passage of the temp check does not finalize the proposal, but it represents a meaningful milestone in Aave’s governance journey. It shows that while consensus is not overwhelming, there is enough support to continue refining the framework and preparing for subsequent votes.
If fully approved, the initiative could reshape Aave’s economic model by tying revenue generation more directly to treasury growth and aligning development incentives with long-term protocol sustainability.
For the broader DeFi sector, the vote underscores how governance is evolving from simple parameter adjustments to complex strategic decision-making. As protocols mature, proposals increasingly resemble corporate restructuring plans, complete with funding rounds, product roadmaps, and brand strategies.
Whether the “Will Win” proposal ultimately passes in its current form or undergoes significant revisions, it highlights a key trend: decentralized organizations are experimenting with new ways to balance innovation, accountability, and community ownership.
As the governance process continues, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how Aave navigates the next steps, and whether this ambitious plan becomes a blueprint for other protocols seeking to align growth with decentralization.
