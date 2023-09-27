A Shift in Power? Pomerdoge (POMD), Toncoin (TON), and Maker (MKR) Claim Top Gainer Status

In a surprising shift of power in the cryptocurrency market, Pomerdoge (POMD), Toncoin (TON), and Maker (MKR) have emerged as the top gainers. This fresh development is particularly noteworthy as Pomerdoge, a prospective game-changer, is still in the presale phase. Let’s see what these three powerhouses have to offer.
Play-to-Earn Model at the Heart of Pomerdoge (POMD)
Pomerdoge is disrupting the memecoin industry by demonstrating its ability to evolve beyond its comedic roots and become a financially viable instrument that offers significant rewards.
By utilizing the Play-to-Earn (P2E) model, Pomerdoge combines entertainment and financial incentives, thereby appealing to cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide. The Pomerdoge game is where players can earn POMD tokens and NFTs by participating in various gaming activities. The more you play, the more rewards you earn.
Do you own one of our NFT's? They aren't just cool artwork but they come with lots of benefits. Do you want to earn passive income? Earn an additional revenue share in the Pomerdoge eco-system?
We said we are keeping quiet about the benefits for now but you'll soon understand… pic.twitter.com/bwYI60nZUm
— Pomerdoge (@pomerdoge) September 25, 2023
The Pomerplace is the marketplace where Pomerdoge players can buy and sell their NFTs, POMD tokens, and other digital assets. Additionally, holders of the POMD token can win a share of the profits by staking their tokens in the Pomerdoge liquidity pool.
Adding to the allure is the current Pomerdoge presale, presenting a golden window of opportunity for prospective investors. With the current price of POMD tokens set at $0.0188 — a figure projected to spiral upwards in subsequent presale stages — early birds can maximize their gains significantly.
The 168% surge since the presale started last month shows the growing FOMO around Pomerdoge. Analysts note that POMD has the potential to become the top memecoin, with its value possibly reaching a significant milestone of $1.00 shortly.
The Role of Bots in Toncoin (TON)’s Market Activity
The Telegram team created Toncoin, but was soon abandoned and overtaken by the Free Ton community. Toncoin offers an efficient network for dApps, smart contracts, and micropayments. This ethos propelled Toncoin’s value from $0.75 to $2.80, even during the 2022 cryptocurrency downturn.
Over the recent month, Toncoin’s trajectory has ascended from $1.25 to an apex above the $2.50 resistance for a brief few hours. Toncoin has recently experienced a minor retracement to $2.25.
This resurgence is primarily attributed to the freshly unveiled Telegram crypto wallet, which allows users to buy, store, and cryptocurrencies. Notably, investors are jumping on the Toncoin trading bots, such as UniBot, Maestro, and Mizar.
On the technical front, analysts pinpoint a pivotal resistance band for Toncoin between the $2.50 and $2.60 range. Overcoming this longstanding hurdle since 2022 is essential for Toncoin’s potential march towards the $3.50 benchmark and possibly even higher.
Maker (MKR) DAO’s Migration vs. Pomerdoge (POMD)’s P2E Narrative
Starting from a modest $500 in early 2021, Maker experienced a meteoric rise to an impressive $6,300 within half a year, only to face a contraction in value due to ensuing market bearishness.
Maker’s current position is at $1,286, which marks a significant 20% price increase in the past two weeks. This has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community, who are jumping on board after Maker broke through the crucial $1,000 resistance point.
Other news that may positively impact Maker’s price is the plan to migrate the Maker DAO from Ethereum to Solana. This move could bring more scalability, speed, and lower fees for the Maker platform, making it a more attractive option for users.
Despite the prevailing optimism around Maker, its prevailing market capitalization of $1.30 billion implies that a 100-fold increase may not be on the horizon shortly. On the flip side, emerging entities like Pomerdoge are in the initial stages of their journey.
Given its relatively low market capitalization and expanding community engagement, the prospective yields on POMD tokens may eclipse those of Maker in the long term. However, Maker continues to be a stalwart in the cryptocurrency realm, and its recent uptick implies it might be on the verge of overcoming its $2,000 resistance point.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.