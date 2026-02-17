85% Of 2025 Token Launches Now Trade Below Listing Price As Venture Capital Influence Weakens Across Crypto Markets

Fresh data shared by The DeFi Edge highlights a brutal reality for this year’s token cycle: 85% of tokens launched in 2025 are currently trading below their initial listing price.
What once felt like automatic upside for early participants has turned into a grind of underperformance and fading momentum.
In previous cycles, token launches often delivered explosive gains within days or weeks. Retail traders chased narratives. Venture capital endorsements amplified credibility. Liquidity flooded in quickly. But in 2025, that formula is breaking down. Most new tokens are underwater, signaling a structural shift rather than a temporary dip.
VC backed deals barely break even and some are deep in the red.
Back in the day having a "Top VC" on the cap table was a huge catalyst, but not anymore. This chart from Galaxy Research tells the story.
The numbers show a market that no longer rewards hype alone. Launch-day excitement now fades faster, and investors demand more than just branding and big-name backers.
Venture Capital Backed Crypto Projects Struggle To Deliver Meaningful Returns In A Post 2022 Environment
There was a time when having a “Top VC” listed on a cap table acted as a powerful catalyst. It signaled validation, deep pockets, and the promise of strong post-launch performance. That signal has weakened considerably.
Insights referenced alongside research from Galaxy Research show that venture-backed crypto deals are barely breaking even, and in many cases, they are deeply in the red. Return on investment for crypto VCs has been declining steadily since 2022.
This marks a sharp contrast from the previous bull cycle, when venture participation alone could push valuations higher. Back then, retail investors viewed institutional backing as a green light. Today, that association carries far less weight.
The shift reflects broader skepticism. Investors have become more selective. Capital no longer flows blindly into projects simply because recognizable funds appear on the investor list. Performance now speaks louder than pedigree.
From Record Breaking $17 Billion Fundraising In Q2 2022 To A Five Year Low In New Crypto Funds
To understand the current slowdown, it helps to revisit Q2 2022, the peak of crypto venture enthusiasm. During that single quarter, crypto VCs raised nearly $17 billion across more than 80 new funds. Limited partners rushed to deploy capital, often allocating to any fund with exposure to blockchain or digital assets.
It was a frenzy. Pitch decks filled with the word “crypto” attracted significant commitments. Fund managers scaled rapidly. Valuations inflated quickly.
Now, the contrast is stark:
- VC ROI has been falling since 2022
- The number of new funds has dropped to a five-year low
- Last quarter’s fundraising totaled only 12% of Q2 2022 levels
This collapse in fundraising activity underscores a cooling appetite among limited partners. The exuberance of 2022 has given way to caution and tighter allocation standards.
Crypto venture capital has not disappeared, but its dominance has clearly diminished.
$8.5 Billion Deployed Last Quarter Masks The Reality That Most Capital Comes From 2022 Reserves
On the surface, recent deployment data might appear encouraging. Venture firms invested $8.5 billion last quarter, representing an 84% increase quarter over quarter.
However, the source of that capital tells a different story.
Most of the deployed funds do not represent fresh money raised in 2024 or 2025. Instead, they come from capital secured during the 2022 boom. Firms are effectively spending reserves accumulated during the height of the cycle.
In fact, the capital deployed between 2023 and 2025 roughly equals what was raised in 2022 alone. That means the industry is operating largely on previously committed funds rather than new inflows.
This distinction matters. Without consistent new fundraising, venture influence naturally fades. The pipeline of aggressive new bets narrows, and funding decisions become more conservative.
The Traditional Raise Launch And Dump Model Faces Structural Decline
For years, a familiar playbook defined many crypto projects: raise a venture round at high valuations, launch a token with strong marketing, and rely on retail participation to sustain price action.
In practice, that often meant early insiders secured favorable allocations while retail investors absorbed post-launch volatility. As long as liquidity remained abundant, the model functioned.
Now, with 85% of 2025 token launches underwater, that cycle appears to be weakening. Retail investors have grown more cautious. Institutional backing no longer guarantees price support. Post-launch sell pressure exposes weak fundamentals more quickly.
The combination of declining VC ROI and reduced fundraising makes rapid token cycling less attractive. Projects can no longer depend solely on narrative-driven momentum. They must demonstrate real traction.
This signals the gradual end of an era defined by easy capital and speculative launches.
A Potential Reset That Favors Real Users Sustainable Revenue And Product Focused Builders
Despite the downturn, the evolving landscape presents a meaningful upside.
As venture influence contracts, the projects that succeed are more likely to be those with real users, real revenue, and genuine product-market fit. Without automatic access to large funding rounds, teams must optimize for usability, adoption, and long-term sustainability.
Fairer token launches may also emerge. Reduced insider dominance could limit aggressive post-launch selloffs. Communities may play a larger role in distribution rather than serving as exit liquidity.
The market may even see fewer redundant chains and more focused builders prioritizing functionality over fundraising optics. Instead of optimizing for the next raise, teams may optimize for shipping products that people actually use.
The data is clear: 85% of 2025 tokens are trading below launch price. VC returns have weakened. Fund formation has slowed dramatically. Yet within that contraction lies opportunity.
Crypto has always evolved through cycles of excess and correction. The current phase may represent a reset, one that filters out speculative noise and elevates substance.
As venture dominance fades, the industry faces a defining question: will it rebuild around sustainable growth and real value creation?
If so, this downturn may mark not just a slowdown, but a transformation.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
