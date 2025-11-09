72 of the Top 100 Cryptos Still Down Over 50% From All-Time Highs

The market’s latest check-in isn’t pretty. According to Galaxy Research, 72 out of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are still sitting more than 50% below their all-time highs.
For many investors, that’s a tough reminder of just how deep the last bear market really cut, and how uneven the recovery still is.
Some names are hit harder than others. Tokens like Filecoin (FIL), Internet Computer (ICP), and The Graph (GRT) lead the list of the steepest declines. Meanwhile, other heavyweights such as Polkadot (DOT), Avalanche (AVAX), and Cardano (ADA) also took sharp hits.
In contrast, only a few assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BNB, and LEO, have managed to stay relatively close to their peaks.
Over 70% of Top Tokens Deep in the Red
It’s one of those data points that make traders pause.
Out of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, over 70% are still more than 50% under their all-time highs.
That means most of the big names, the same coins that once drove market euphoria, are now trailing far behind.
72 of the top 100 are -50% or worse from ATH.
That’s not a typo. It’s a clear sign that while Bitcoin may be pulling ahead, the broader altcoin market hasn’t fully recovered.
Only 17 Tokens Are Up in the Last 90 Days
Galaxy’s data shows that only 17 of the top 100 coins have recorded any meaningful gains in the past 90 days.
That’s less than one-fifth of the market showing upward momentum, a narrow sliver of green in an otherwise red sea.
Here’s how the winners break down:
- Privacy Coins: $ZEC, $XMR, $DASH, $DCR
- Exchange Tokens: $BNB, $LEO, $MNT, $OKB, $KCS
- Meme Coins: $M, $PUMP
- Layer 1s: $TAO, $ICP
- Others: $ASTER, $AERO, $TWT
Each of these groups tells a small story of resilience. Privacy tokens are quietly rising again amid growing regulation. Exchange tokens like BNB and LEO remain stable thanks to real-world utility. Meme coins continue to thrive on community hype.
And then there are newer entries, Aster, Aero, and Trust Wallet Token (TWT), managing to stay in the green while most others sink.
Who Got Hit Hardest
When the numbers stack up, some losses stand out more than others.
Filecoin (FIL), once a top storage play, is down sharply, over 90% from its ATH. Internet Computer (ICP) has faced a similar fate, losing most of its early launch value. The Graph (GRT), despite its role in powering blockchain data, also remains deeply underwater.
These three represent how even projects with strong narratives can suffer when market cycles turn.
Other Layer 1s like Polkadot (DOT), Avalanche (AVAX), and Cardano (ADA), all major players of the last bull run, have seen their prices fall significantly, staying more than 70% off their previous highs.
It’s a wide gap that highlights the difference between recovery and resilience.
The Few That Held Their Ground
Not every coin fell off a cliff.
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to lead the market, maintaining steady dominance. Despite volatility, BTC remains closer to its prior peak than most other assets.
Ethereum (ETH) also shows strength, backed by consistent developer activity and institutional adoption.
Meanwhile, BNB and LEO, both exchange-based tokens, have proven remarkably stable. Their link to active ecosystems gives them a form of built-in demand that pure speculation tokens lack.
So while the broader market bleeds, these few tokens are quietly showing what sustainability looks like.
Reality Check for Investors
For traders still holding through the downturn, the Galaxy Research report is a sobering reminder.
Yes, the market has rallied. Yes, liquidity is back. But most tokens are still far from reclaiming their former glory.
Over 70% remain down more than half, even as Bitcoin and Ethereum inch closer to recovery.
That gap between market leaders and the rest of the field tells a story of divergence. Strong fundamentals and consistent demand are separating survivors from stragglers.
A Look at Market Sentiment
Across social platforms, traders are reacting to the data with a mix of disbelief and reflection.
“Yup, you read that right,” one post summarized. “Out of the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 72 have tanked—dropping over half their value since their peak.”
It’s not just about price declines, it’s about sentiment. Many investors who once believed in an “everything pumps” market are starting to question which assets truly have staying power.
As one commentator put it, “Whether you’re diamond-handing or just watching from the sidelines, it’s a good time to reassess your strategy.”
The lesson? The market’s still moving, but not always in the direction people expect.
Sector Highlights
Even within the chaos, a few themes are standing out:
- Privacy coins are quietly regaining attention as data concerns rise.
- Exchange tokens like BNB, LEO, and OKB benefit from active trading volumes.
- Meme coins continue to defy logic, thriving on momentum and community-driven rallies.
- Infrastructure tokens like ASTER and AERO are showing fresh activity despite broader weakness.
It’s not a full recovery, but it’s enough to show that selective strength still exists in pockets of the market.
CoinMarketCap Data Snapshot
- Bitcoin (BTC): Stable near highs, limited drawdown.
- Ethereum (ETH): Moderate recovery, supported by on-chain activity.
- BNB: Among the least affected, boosted by exchange demand.
- LEO: Consistent performer, minimal losses.
- FIL / ICP / GRT: Sharpest declines among majors.
- DOT / AVAX / ADA: Still down heavily, struggling to regain traction.
These figures paint a simple picture, a few assets are holding the line, while most are still catching their breath.
Markets recover unevenly. Always have.
The latest data from Galaxy Research shows just how deep those scars run. For traders chasing the next breakout, this is a reminder that momentum doesn’t equal strength.
For holders with patience, though, downturns can also be setups, cycles within cycles that reward those who wait.
Whether this is another accumulation phase or just a pause before more volatility, one thing’s clear: crypto remains unpredictable, humbling, and full of surprises.
So while the charts might look red, the lessons are green.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
