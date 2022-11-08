7 Best Web Hosting Providers That Accept Cryptocurrency

Web hosting is one industry where Bitcoin works greatly as a form of payment. In turn, finding a web hosting provider that accepts cryptocurrency is not a concern. But choosing the best web hosting package for your requirements might as well be.
Today, we’ll introduce you to the top web hosting solutions that accept crypto, and for more information on each, you should visit HostAdvice. Most businesses on this list have been accepting cryptocurrencies for at least a year, and others have been supportive of cryptocurrencies for a long time. So, let’s get right into it!
#1: Hostinger
Hostinger may be one of the most affordable web hosting providers because of its wide range of options. Whether you are just starting out or already managing a large business, Hostinger can fit your needs.
The company’s main goal is to make everyone who uses the Internet successful. They accomplish this by making everything simple for the user, providing an incredibly fast website performance, and delivering solid support. Its cheapest single shared hosting plan includes simple automatic WordPress installations, 50 GB of SSD storage, and 100 GB of bandwidth for one website.
Hostinger allows Bitcoin payments or with other currencies of your choice.
#2: Hostwinds
The company recently started taking Bitcoin as payment for all of its services. They accept a variety of other cryptos as payment but check to see if you have one of Hostwinds’ other acceptable cryptos before exchanging your Bitcoin.
Despite not being in business as long as some of the other web hosting providers on the list, Hostwinds has a fantastic reputation for customer support. Standard services from Hostwinds are also useful. You will be given access to infinite sub-domains in addition to a free dedicated IP address, email addresses, and FTP. Additionally, Hostwinds offers free website transfers, the most recent cPanel version, as well as immediate account signup and setup.
#3: Namecheap
Namecheap provides services for more than 1 million clients globally for over 15 years. They took the smart choice to accept Bitcoin back in 2013. Customers of Namecheap can use their Bitcoins to pay for hosting services and other products.
The hosting services offered by Namecheap should not be taken lightly. Performance is more than adequate, especially if most of your audience is in the US or the UK. All plans come with wonderful features like backup tools and a free content delivery network (CDN).
#4: Hawk Host
Dedicated Host was the original name of the business that is now known as Hawk Host. Its name was changed in 2008, and the company has a long history of offering reliable web hosting.
Hawk Host offers you a variety of web hosting options. The company accepts Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, and if you wish to use cryptocurrency, it is definitely a good choice.
Hawk Host offers a wide range of hosting services, reasonable pricing, and free website migration. Regardless of the type of web hosting you require, it has established a reputation for itself as a major supplier in the industry and is well worth your time to check out.
#5: Hostsailor
Hostsailor provides web hosting plans, domains, dedicated servers, SSL certificates, and additional technical services. Also, they accept a number of cryptocurrencies. This company stands out for many reasons.
First of all, Hostsailor has developed a solid reputation for offering highly customized hosting solutions that integrate seamlessly with a wide range of operating systems. They also promise 99.9% server uptime, which appears to be highly valued by many customers based on online reviews.
Additionally, they emphasize customer service, using dedicated forums and live chats with agents to address problems.
#6: Hosterbox
Hosterbox not only offers top-notch web hosting services and customer service, but it will also reduce your web hosting price by 20% if you pay using Bitcoin or Ethereum. The company has a worldwide reach with activities in more than 170 nations.
Hosterbox is renowned for offering its customers a great deal of flexibility and for not drafting binding contracts. Additionally, regardless of the size of the client, it provides 24/7 customer assistance and free website migration.
In addition to encouraging cryptocurrency payments, Hosterbox frequently performs backups, so even if your website experiences difficulty, you are very unlikely to lose any data.
#7: Evolution Host
Evolution Host is a premium VPS provider specializing in in-game servers and other software. It provides its clients with a range of products and services, including VDS Hosting, Game Server Hosting, KVM VPS Hosting, FiveM DDoS Protection, Game VPS Hosting, and Minecraft DDoS Protection.
With more than 20 years of expertise in the web hosting sector, they stand out by offering cheaper pricing together with top-notch services. When you have a question, they guarantee to respond within 10 minutes, and they genuinely think that customer satisfaction should never be taken for granted.
Evolution Host has a significant global reach, enabling them to target particular audiences and achieve the lowest latencies possible.
Conclusion
If you use cryptocurrencies, you can rejoice in the fact that there is no lack of web hosting providers willing to accept their Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and other tokens as payment.
After the ‘crypto winter’ began in 2018, some businesses stopped accepting cryptocurrencies, but web hosting is one industry where they are still widely accepted.
Still, it’s crucial to consider your web hosting requirements before choosing a plan. This way, you can ensure that you get the required service while not overspending. If you overpay for site hosting, a small monthly cost might pile up over several years, essentially wasting money.
Photo by Christopher Gower on Unsplash