$4 Whale Turns $68K Into $9.4M in Just Two Days

The BNB Chain memecoin $4 is on a tear. It just smashed past $190 million in market cap, setting new all-time highs and drawing fresh eyes to the token.
According to CoinMarketCap, $4 trades at $0.15 with a daily volume north of $258 million. The community calls it unstoppable, and charts agree.
But behind the surge is one story stealing all the attention.
The $4 Whale Flip
Talk about a trader’s dream run. Wallet 0xce5ad0ff16863f54a0daa27ff831177ad1144c07 just pulled off one of the craziest flips we’ve seen this week.
Two days ago, the address spent 68 BNB, worth about $68.7K, to scoop up 63.07 million $4 tokens.
Fast forward 48 hours, and that bag exploded to a staggering $9.4 million. That’s a 135x return in two days.
This isn’t luck. It’s timing at a level most traders only dream about.
Partial Cash Out, Millions Locked In
The story doesn’t end there. Six hours ago, the whale cashed out 18.62 million $4 tokens, banking millions in realized profit.
Even after the sell, the wallet still holds 44.44 million $4, valued at around $6.86 million at current market prices.
From $68K to millions, and still holding a multi-million dollar bag, this is a play that defines why people chase memecoins.
The Power of Timing
This run is about more than profit. It’s a textbook example of entry timing, conviction, and partial profit-taking.
By loading up early, holding through explosive growth, and then trimming the position while still riding upside, the whale balanced both risk and reward.
Memecoin trades often end in regret, either selling too early or holding too long. This one struck the sweet spot.
The $4 Market Buzz
The $4 community is celebrating. On X (Twitter), traders are calling the whale’s move “a masterclass in timing.”
Social feeds show endless rocket emojis and “next PEPE” comparisons. Some even call $4 the new BNB Chain star.
What This Means for $BNB
Every memecoin boom impacts its chain. For BNB, the $4 surge is pumping on-chain activity.
According to CoinMarketCap, BNB trades at $1147. Gas fees on BNB Chain remain low, and activity spikes when tokens like $4 trend.
This whale trade highlights why BNB Chain stays relevant in memecoin seasons. Low costs, fast execution, and retail hunger combine to fuel breakouts.
Can $4 Hold Its Momentum?
The big question: can $4 maintain this level?
Memecoins often ride hype waves. The $190M cap puts $4 among the top movers on BNB Chain, but history shows corrections usually follow parabolic runs.
Yet, the whale still holding $6.8M worth signals confidence. Traders are watching whether this bag gets dumped or held longer.
The $4 whale’s story is not just hype. It carries lessons:
- Early conviction matters: Getting in before hype is the only way to see 100x returns.
- Take partial profits: The whale cashed out a chunk, locking millions.
- Leave upside open: By keeping 44M tokens, the address stays in the game.
- Risk is real: For every whale win, countless wallets lose chasing tops.
This trade reminds us memecoins are volatile. They create legends and wipe portfolios, often in the same week.
From $68K to Legend
From $68K to $9.4M in just 48 hours. From unknown trader to whale legend. This flip will be talked about all week, maybe longer.
For most, it’s a story to watch with awe. For others, it’s fuel to chase the next $4.
But the takeaway is clear: timing is everything.
The $4 whale shows why memecoins keep drawing attention. Wild risk, wild reward, and legendary stories.
$4 rose above $190M market cap. One wallet made millions in two days. And the coin is still trending across BNB Chain.
Whether $4 continues to rise or faces a pullback, this story will remain part of crypto folklore. The kind of flip traders dream about, screenshotted, and shared forever.
