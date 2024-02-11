2024 Spring starts in March and ends in June and analysts believe that as soon as Pushd (PUSHD) launches, the token will have a 30x boost. In the fifth stage of pre-sales and trading for $0.094, Pushd (PUSHD) requires 2-minute setups for vendors to list their products and sell, auction and swap depending on what they are interested in. When this Pushd (PUSHD) boost occurs, analysts believe it will benefit early investors. The market structure of trading has always shown the trading and investment market favors early investors who make the most profit.
Since Binance announced they would be delisting tokens, which include Monero (XMR), the token has been on a downward spiral. In the last 24 hours, Monero (XMR) is down by 4.73%, according to CoinGecko, trading at $116.69 and a trading volume of $77M.
This Binance delisting is due to the platform not meeting certain guidelines, which has seen the token going down the drain in the crypto market. Cardano (ADA) has failed to show market resilience, dropping by 1.10%, currently priced at $0.5372 and trading volume of $398M. As Pushd (PUSHD) keeps going, Monero (XMR) and Cardano (ADA) holders have been caught up in buying into Pushd (PUSHD).
The Aftermath of Monero (XMR) delisting by Binance
Monero (XMR) is currently struggling after being delisted. It showed little promise, bouncing back yesterday, but has gone down again. The token is known as a top privacy crypto based on the CryptoNote protocol on special features like security, privacy and an untraceable currency system. The daily trading volume of Monero (XMR) has reduced by 34.70%, going down fully by 30.76% in the last seven days. Looking at Monero (XMR), the token’s future looks bleak. Monero (XRM), who are keen on market trading and understand intricacies, have made their decision on Pushd (PUSHD) and are slowly buying the token for its future benefit, ROI, and upward stability on their holdings.
Cardano (ADA) and its fluctuating future
Cardano (ADA) has faced criticism from analysts due to the token not living up to its potential. Despite the market chart going green, analysts don’t believe it’s enough to guarantee trust for its token holders. The Cardano (ADA) token has risen in the past seven days, showing a 5.30% increase but still not enough to eclipse its similar Layer 1 token as well as the global crypto market. There is no positive outcome in its trading volume, showing downward market activities and a bleak future. At a decrease of 23.30%, Cardano (ADA) is not looking good for the future.
30x Increase in Spring for Pushd (PUSHD)
It’s not far-fetched that Pushd (PUSHD) will steal the global crypto future. Analysts have predicted that the token will be the best gem to invest in 2024. Pushd (PUSHD) offers 250,000,000 available tokens for users to buy, and the platform is geared toward prioritizing users’ privacy without unnecessary KYC verification. Other user-centric features that let the platform thrive are fast and efficient transactions, including governance rights that let users make platform decisions by effecting necessary changes through voting.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.