2023’s Hidden Gems Unveiled: TRON, Decentraland, and Everlodge – Unleashing Massive Growth Potential in the Crypto World!

TRON (TRX) recently announced that there is $1 billion in Tether (USDT) on top of the network. The utility of the network is massive, and this can contribute towards an increase in its value moving forward. Decentraland (MANA)’s team recently announced the Music Festival for 2023, which will feature large content creators. Everlodge (ELDG) is a real estate investment platform that aims to make the luxury real estate market available to the everyday investor..
The TRON (TRX) Network Has $1B Usdt in Its Treasury
Justin Sun, the founder of the TRON (TRX) Network, recently announced that $1 billion in the Tether crypto was minted at the treasury. Based on data from Nansen, the transaction rate on TRON has seen an uptick. Now, it’s averaging at a rate that’s more than 500% when compared to Ethereum. RON averaged 4.5 million transactions in September.
The TRON crypto increased by 42% during the past year. Moreover, the cryptocurrency traded between $0.082918 and $0.085059 during the past week. Now, $0.09 is its next major price barrier, and if TRON passes it, it can surge much further in value. According to the TRON price prediction, it can climb as high as $0.1 by the end of the year.
Decentraland (MANA) to Host a Major Music Festival This Year
Decentraland (MANA) could soon see a major increase in network activity following the Music Festival for 2023. This inclusive event invites the community of artists and creators. They will build new Decentraland experiences.
Artists can get rewards up to $500, while 3D interactive creators can get up to $1,000. This could potentially incentivize the growth of the Decentraland entertainment offering.
Moreover, the lowest point for the Decentraland crypto during the week was at $0.291148, with its highest point at $0.302841. At its current rate of growth, the Decentraland cryptocurrency is projected to increase in value to $0.46 before the year ends.
Everlodge (ELDG) Enables Transparent, Efficient, and Secure Real Estate Ownership at Just $100
Everlodge will provide each investor and trader the opportunity to own a vacation home or luxury villa at just $100. Traditionally, investors needed a lot of upfront capital, ranging in the millions of dollars.
However, Everlodge will boast a straightforward process that’s transparent and secure. Each property will be minted as an NFT. Next, the platform will fractionalize them into smaller pieces so that multiple investors can own a single property.
There’s a Launchpad, Rewards Club, Lending opportunities, and a marketplace, all of which are a part of its ecosystem. Users can essentially use the NFTs they own as collateral to get a loan.
In addition, token holders can get benefits. These include giveaways, discounted transaction fees, and property raffles. Anyone can stake their ELDG balance to get passive income as well.
During the current stage, a single token trades for just $0.019. However, the token’s price can increase by 280% during the presale stage, and by 35x at launch.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.