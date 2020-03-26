17-year-old Develops a Coronavirus Information Website and Accepts Bitcoin Donations

The Coronavirus crisis has highlighted the information-hungry aspect of society today. One of the more popular tracking websites out there has been developed by a 17-year-old, who also accepts Bitcoin donations to keep the project alive.
Tracking coronavirus information can be very challenging.
Coronavirus Website Accepts Bitcoin Donations
Numerous news outlets try to provide live updates as they come in.
Other sites simply track the bare statistics and display them on a global map.
One such site, known as nCoV2019.Live, is of great interest to a lot of people.
It provides ample information in a convenient format.
What is rather interesting is how this platform was not developed by scientists, researchers, or a technology firm.
Instead, it is managed by 17-year-old Avi Schiffman in Seattle.
He has been running this platform since late December.
So far, the site has received tens of millions of visitors from all over the world.
Everyone wants to keep up-to-date on all matters related to the coronavirus, by the look of things.
All information is updated every minute or few minutes, with details being pulled from WHO, the CDC, and other sources.
Schiffmann also accepts Bitcoin donations on the website.
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts may want to contribute to these efforts.
Image(s): Shutterstock.com