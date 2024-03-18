10 Best Free Cryptocurrency Cloud Mining Sites in 2024 – Daily Passive Income

Cloud mining is a method of mining cryptocurrency without purchasing the required hardware or software. Instead, you rent mining power from a cloud mining company. This can be a great way to start cryptocurrency mining as it eliminates the need to invest in expensive hardware and software.
However, it is important to choose a reputable cloud mining company. There are a lot of scams out there, so it’s important to do your research before investing. Here are the ten most trustworthy cloud mining websites:
- ARKMining
- Ecos
- BeMine
- Crypto Universe
- Awesome Miner
- Hashing24
- Bitdeer
- Kryptex Miner
- StormGain
- Nicehash
ARKMining is a leading cloud mining company that has been providing trusted services since 2017. It provides services in more than 176 countries and has more than 650,000 active users worldwide. They are committed to providing users with a safe and comfortable cloud mining experience.
Key features include:
- Sign up and get a $50 bonus
- High profitability levels and daily payouts
- No service or administrative fees
- Ability to generate 6+ other currencies using the platform
- An affiliate program that allows you to earn up to 3.5% referral bonus
- McAfee® and Cloudflare® security
- 100% uptime guarantee and 24/7 superior technical support
|Contract price
|Contract terms
|Fixed return
|Daily rate
|$50
|1 Days
|$50+$1
|2%
|$200
|1 Days
|$200+$5
|2.5%
|$600
|3 Days
|$600+$29.70
|1.65%
|$1200
|5 Days
|$1200+$108.00
|1.8%
|$3600
|6 Days
|$3600+$410.40
|1.9%
As the cryptocurrency market continues to boom, the value of mining equipment continues to increase, which can bring additional profit margins to users. The website is user-friendly and easy to navigate. It offers a variety of plans with low investments and no hidden fees. It also has many cryptocurrency affiliate programs that customers can participate in to earn extra income.
If you are looking for a safe and profitable way to invest in cryptocurrencies, ARKMining is the perfect choice for you as it offers a wide range of features and benefits that can help you grow your wealth.
To learn more about ARKMining, visit arkmining.com
- Ecos
One of the crypto industry’s most trusted cloud mining sites and DeFi platforms, Ecos was founded in 2017. It was the first cloud mining platform to operate legally. Located in the Free Economic Zone of Armenia, the company established an agreement with one of Armenia’s leading electricity suppliers. With over 100 thousand users worldwide, the DeFi platform supports major coins, including bitcoin, ripple, ethereum, litecoin, tether, and bitcoin cash. However, mining functions only support bitcoin.
- BeMine
Established in early 2018, BeMine provides its services in Russia and CIS countries. They were pioneers of cloud sharing of ASIC-miners, making the opposite thing compare to selling mining contracts. BeMine operates more than ~70,000Th/s placed in Irkutsk, Moscow, and Chelyabinsk region, in Siberia, even in Almaty, Kazakhstan and they keep scaling.
BeMine unites Russian data-centers, as well as miners and individuals who want to participate in cryptocurrency around the world. Miners are invited to store their equipment in partnered data-centers, while users can purchase and store mining equipment, without the need for personal presence during the purchase, transportation, installation, configuration, and maintenance of ASIC.
If you don’t want to purchase the whole ASIC-miner, you can also try with its shares. BeMine can sell up to 1/100 share of exact ASIC for a reasonable price, which may become a very useful way to start a coin mining experience without the necessity of purchasing a whole expensive machine itself. But if you have the whole one, you can also purchase door-to-door delivery of ASIC.
4.Crypto Universe
Live since 2018, the crypto universe is another cloud mining project that allows the users to earn crypto mining with profitable plans and contracts.
The platform mainly provides its services in the Russian federation. The electricity rate is low in the northern region and it’s a big advantage for the crypto universe. There are 3 different plans are available named standard, VIP, and the tariff 2025 for long-term benefits.
The users can mine through 2 types of contracts “Cloud Miners” and ‘BTC Mining”. The platform lets its users buy equipment for mining. The users can resell the equipment to miners and can take their funds back at the end of the contract.
As the crypto market is booming, the value of mining equipment is increased and it can give users an extra margin on profit. The interface of the website is quite user-friendly. There are a bunch of plans available with low investments and no hidden charges. There are numerous crypto affiliate programs available through which customers can earn.
- Awesome Miner
Awesome Miner is a cloud mining service that offers a comprehensive monitoring dashboard for all your ASIC and FPGA devices from one convenient location. It helps you keep tabs on device status and temperature to optimize performance and avoid costly downtime. This mining site also provides a web-based interface for monitoring your GPU’s properties, including clock speed, fan speed, temperature, and hashing power.
Features:
- It allows you to maximize profit and minimize downtime.
- It is feature-rich and flexible to serve high-demanding operations.
- The Profit Switching feature will ensure you are mining the most profitable coin at any given time
- You can set up mining pools with just one mouse click.
- It gives 15% higher performance for Antminer S19 and 40% for Antminer S17
You can get started with this mining contract in no time!
- Hashing24
Founded in 2015, Hashing24 is best for investors who wish to focus solely on bitcoin. The platform boasts a solid ten years in the bitcoin cloud mining market, with over 1000 coins mined and withdrawn by users. The minimum deposit amount is $72.30 for the 12-month plan, which gives miners 1 TH/s. Similar to Ecos, the platform only supports bitcoin mining at present.
Hashing24 utilizes industry leader Bitfury for its mining data centers. Bitfury Group is the world’s leading blockchain technology company and is committed to providing the industry’s best infrastructures for mining bitcoin. It has deployed several data centers in six countries, with four actively mining. Hashing24 offers a free demo directly from the site, so users can simulate how much profit they would make with any given hash input.
- Bitdeer
This versatile cryptocurrency platform offers an array of services. Apart from providing cloud mining, the platform serves as a multi-brand hashrate market. This market allows investors to buy and sell hashrates with one another. The project focuses on partnering with the world’s largest mining pools and the best mining equipment manufacturers.
Powerful ASIC and GPU miners take care of the mining. To begin mining, users must make a minimum investment of $542, which covers 50TH/s for bitcoin cloud mining. In addition, they provide cloud contracts in over 200 countries, and all contract types are 180 days in length. The project has successfully launched five fully compliant data centers around the world.
- Kryptex Miner
Additionally, you might begin Bitcoin mining at home using well-liked mining software like Kryptex, a Windows program for finding lucrative mining opportunities. Kryptex is a dependable option for newcomers due to its capabilities for the computation of intricate distributed crypto mining procedures. Along with tracking the profitability and GPU hash rate, Kryptex also offers extensive real-time statistics. The Bitcoin mining calculator could also assist miners in choosing the ideal GPUs for their setups based on cost and electricity usage.
- StormGain
This platform offers a simple and intuitive, user-friendly dashboard. StormGain performs all the operations of normal BTC mining hardware, so it doesn’t use up your mobile or computer battery. Users can monitor assets rising or falling straight from the platform’s interface. In addition, StormGain offers powerful charting tools to track price trends. Founded in 2019, the platform is available in various languages and boasts a simple sign-up process. One of the best features is its smart anti-fraud engine. Moreover, mining rewards are distributed equally every 30 to 40 minutes.
- Nicehash
The Nicehash platform provides both mining hosting services as well as a marketplace. Here, miners have more freedom in customizing their mining terms. For example, users can choose the exact amount of hash they want to purchase, the duration, and how much they are willing to pay. Customers can also connect their miners and sell hashrates to others on the platform by attaching their GPU.
The economic landscape on Nicehash is centered around bitcoin. So, everything eventually gets converted to bitcoin regardless of which coin is being mined. In contrast to other trusted cloud mining sites, Nicehash does not own any mining hardware. Users connect their PCs or mining rigs to other members in the hash-power marketplace and rent out the computing power of their own machines.
Features:
- Fiat withdrawals
- Remote mining management
- Peer-to-peer hashrate trading
- Fast Lightning Network mode
