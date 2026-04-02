YZi Labs And Susquehanna Back PredictFun With New Investment

YZi Labs, alongside Susquehanna Crypto, has made a fresh strategic move into the prediction market space, backing PredictFun with a follow-on investment.
It’s not exactly coming out of nowhere, though, this is more like doubling down on something they already believe in.
From what’s been said, the goal is pretty clear: build what they describe as one of the most capital-efficient prediction markets in the industry. That’s a big claim, but the numbers behind PredictFun are already starting to make some sense of it.
PredictFun Shows Strong Early Traction
PredictFun isn’t exactly starting from zero at this point. The platform has already processed over $1.8 billion in trading volume and matched more than 4 million orders.
That alone puts it ahead of a lot of smaller players in the same space.
One thing that seems to be driving this growth is how the platform handles idle capital. Instead of letting funds just sit there, users can earn native DeFi yield on their unused trading collateral.
It’s a simple idea, but it changes how people interact with the platform. Rather than choosing between trading and earning yield, users can kind of do both at the same time.
That’s where the “capital-efficient” part starts to come in.
Follow-On Investment Signals Strong Conviction
This isn’t a first-time investment from YZi Labs. It’s a follow-on, which usually says a lot more than an initial entry.
When firms invest again, it typically means the project has met expectations, or at least shown enough progress to justify more backing.
YZi Labs, which used to operate as Binance Labs, has access to a pretty wide network and significant capital reach. Reports place its venture exposure around $10 billion, so it’s not a small player making small bets.
Their continued support suggests they see long-term potential in PredictFun and, more broadly, in prediction markets as a sector.
Acquisition Of Probable Adds To Expansion Plans
Another piece of the puzzle here is PredictFun’s acquisition of Probable.
While details around the acquisition itself are still somewhat limited, it’s clear that the move is part of a larger plan to scale up operations and strengthen its position in the market.
Acquisitions like this usually help with either technology, user base, or both. In this case, it likely feeds into PredictFun’s broader goal of becoming more competitive in a space that’s starting to heat up.
Combined with the new funding, it feels like the team is trying to move quickly while the opportunity is still wide open.
Big Players Bring Capital And Liquidity Strength
The partnership itself is also worth paying attention to.
On one side, you have YZi Labs bringing venture backing and long-term ecosystem support. On the other, Susquehanna Crypto adds something different, deep liquidity and trading expertise.
That combination could matter a lot for a prediction market platform.
Liquidity is everything in markets like this. Without it, trading becomes slow, spreads widen, and users lose interest. Having institutional-level liquidity support can make the platform feel more active and reliable.
The entire setup is being built within the BNB Chain ecosystem, which already has a strong user base and infrastructure to support this kind of growth.
Prediction Market Sector Continues To Expand
Zooming out a bit, this move lines up with what’s happening across the broader crypto space.
Prediction markets are gradually becoming one of the more talked-about sectors. Some projections even suggest the market could grow beyond $325 billion by 2026.
That kind of number explains why firms like YZi Labs and Susquehanna are paying attention.
It’s not just about short-term gains, it’s about positioning early in a sector that could become much bigger over time.
And unlike some other crypto narratives that come and go, prediction markets are tied to real-world events, which gives them a bit more staying power.
Focus On Capital Efficiency Could Be Key
One thing PredictFun keeps emphasizing is capital efficiency, and it might actually be more important than it sounds.
In many trading platforms, capital often sits idle when it’s not actively being used. That’s basically wasted potential.
By allowing users to earn yield on that idle collateral, PredictFun is trying to make every part of the system productive.
It’s not a completely new idea in DeFi, but applying it effectively within a prediction market could give them an edge.
If users feel like their funds are always working for them, whether they’re actively trading or not, it could improve retention and overall activity.
What This Means Going Forward
At this stage, PredictFun looks like it’s moving into a stronger position, backed by both capital and infrastructure.
The follow-on investment, the Probable acquisition, and the growing user activity all point in the same direction, expansion.
Of course, the space is still competitive, and things can change quickly in crypto. Not every well-funded project ends up succeeding.
But with the kind of backing it now has, PredictFun is at least in a place where it can compete seriously.
For now, it’s another sign that prediction markets are no longer sitting on the sidelines. They’re slowly becoming a core part of the crypto conversation.
And if the growth projections hold even halfway true, this might just be one of those sectors that keeps showing up more and more over time.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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