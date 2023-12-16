Yield Guild Games ($YGG) Surges 20% After An Exciting Partnership Announcement

Yield Guild Games ($YGG), a decentralized gaming company that actively supports gamers and invests in blockchain-based games, has recently entered into a promising partnership with Ubisoft, a renowned global game developer.
The collaboration involves Yield Guild Games backing Ubisoft’s upcoming game, Champions Tactics, a Web3 Competitive PvP Turn-based RPG scheduled for release next year.
The strategic partnership with Ubisoft has not only sparked enthusiasm in the $YGG community but has also generated increased trading activity, contributing to the recent surge in both token value and transaction volume.
Yield Guild Games is proud to announce our collaboration with Champions Tactics by @ChampionsVerse (Ubisoft) ⚔️
Their game Champions Tactics is a Web3 Competitive PvP Turn-based RPG releasing next year which we're happy to support! 🤝
Details of their Free Warlords Mint on… pic.twitter.com/572CD2hm2h
— Yield Guild Games (@YieldGuild) December 16, 2023
As the gaming industry continues to embrace blockchain technology, Yield Guild Games positions itself at the forefront with strategic alliances, showcasing the potential for growth and innovation within the decentralized gaming space.
This collaborative move with Ubisoft signifies a noteworthy step forward for Yield Guild Games, and investors are keenly observing how this partnership will shape the company’s trajectory in the evolving landscape of blockchain-based gaming.
$YGG Price Action Following The Announcement
Following the announcement, the token’s value experienced a notable 20% surge, reaching $0.49.
Additionally, the altcoin witnessed a significant uptick in transaction volume, boasting a total of $59 million in the last 24 hours, reflecting a substantial 65% increase.
Despite this positive momentum, $YGG’s current price remains 96% below its initial all-time high (ATH) price of $11.49 in November 2021, a period when Bitcoin peaked at $69,000 during the previous bull run.
