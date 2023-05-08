Yachtify (YCHT) Presale: More Investors Key In as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) Suffer Setbacks

Every day, more crypto projects are pumping into the market. While they are promising heaven and earth, investors have to do thorough research to gauge the practicability of each project’s promises. In recent times, the popular Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are not having the best of times as they have continued to thread a downward trajectory.
However, in this time of turbulence, one crypto token that has stood out completely is Yachtify, a newly launched cryptocurrency that is making inroads into the minds of crypto investors. With millions generated in sales already, Will this token dislodge both Dogecoin (DOGE)and Polygon (MATIC)? The unfolding events will be key in answering the question.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Remains in the Dark Even After Elon Musk Twitter Logo Change
When Twitter CEO Elon Musk changed the platform logo to Dogecoin (DOGE), many crypto investors thought that it would make the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) to skyrocket, however, the past days have given no indication of this, as Dogecoin (DOGE) continues its unimpressive performance. In the last 24 hours, Dogecoin (DOGE) trading volume has dropped 20.36% to about $250 million with price change during that time also dropping by 0.62%.
Dogecoin (DOGE) market capitalization still remains closer to $11 billion, a 0.61% percentage reduction according to Coinmarketcap. Considering all these statistics, it seems Dogecoin’s (DOGE) anticipated price increase may not come anytime soon.
Franklin Templeton Pumps $270 Million to Polygon (MATIC) But Price Still Dips
The recent announcement of a pump of $270 million to the Polygon (MATIC) by Franklin Templeton has not started to give an appreciative index to Polygon (MATIC) as the price dips further by 1.06%. After Polygon (MATIC) initially rose above the $1 price earlier this year, the price of Polygon (MATIC) is back to below $1.
Technical analysts are divided in their opinion of Polygon (MATIC) with many believing that it will only pick up if it manages to climb out of the lower boundary of the solid support. With Polygon (MATIC) faith uncertain, many investors are beginning to doubt the project and are already calculating their moves.
Polygon (MATIC) currently has a live market cap of over $9 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $321 million. The coin is ranked #9 in coinmarketcap with over 9 billion MATIC coins in circulation.
Yachtify Set to Reap the Dividends of the Crypto Market
With many crypto bigwigs facing uncertainties, investors are now turning their attention to newer cryptocurrencies with lots of potentials. At the height of this is Yachtify – a revolutionizing project combining fractionalizing NFTs and value sharing with investors.
Yachtify provides a template for owning a private yacht. This gives investors the power to penetrate the maritime industry and allows them to have a stake in the top echelon of the category. Investors can purchase a fraction of NFTs which has an underlying yacht asset and then offer it for rent.
Interested investors who have become private yacht owners with Yachtify can sell up to 25% of the yacht for fractional sales. With this, they can make money from the rent while still retaining the ownership of the yacht.
At a presale value of $0.10 presently, this is a steal considering the enormous potential Yachtify is set to become. Investors are trooping out in multitude to this project as it is set to become a blue-chip gem cryptocurrency. This is the best time to invest in the project when the price is still small before it appreciates further in the coming days.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.