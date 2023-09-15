XRP (XRP), Axie Infinity (AXS) And Everlodge (ELDG) – Top Three Tokens For Stellar Returns In 2023

XRP (XRP), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Everlodge (ELDG) are poised to shine, each for its unique reasons. These three standout tokens have been making waves and capturing the attention of investors looking for stellar returns in 2023. Keep reading this article to find out how these three tokens may perform soon.
XRP (XRP): May See a Pump Soon
XRP (XRP) continues to evolve as a compelling investment option. In recent XRP news, Ripple announced its acquisition of Fortress Trust, thus adding a new layer of intrigue. This strategic move signifies Ripple’s intention to diversify its offerings beyond blockchain-enabled payments.
The acquisition brings additional capabilities and expertise into the Ripple ecosystem and provides a coveted license in Nevada. This expansion into new territories and services may also increase XRP interest.
As XRP maintains its relevance in traditional finance and crypto, it remains a cryptocurrency with exciting potential. Due to all these reasons, market analysts remain bullish as they predict that the XRP price will surge to $0.79 by December 2023.
Axie Infinity (AXS): Homeland Pre-Beta Launch
Axie Infinity (AXS) maintains its position as an enticing investment opportunity, consistently pushing boundaries in the gaming and blockchain space. The recent launch of Homeland Pre-Beta, set to continue indefinitely, marks a significant milestone for the project.
Following the alpha version’s debut in December 2022, Axie Infinity is taking bold steps to transform its reward system, transitioning from a seasonal format to a more adaptive phase-based approach.
This strategic shift aligns incentives with the evolving economic structure of the game, demonstrating Axie Infinity’s commitment to innovation and user engagement. Therefore, experts remain bullish about the Axie Infinity coin. They forecast the Axie Infinity price to be between $6.80 and $7.73 within Q4 of 2023.
Everlodge (ELDG): Revolutionizing Real Estate
Everlodge (ELDG) is disrupting the real estate market by introducing a transparent and decentralized platform for property ownership. With the ability to fractionalize property ownership through blockchain technology, Everlodge opens the doors to a new era of property investment.
In other words, Everlodge will build a unique property marketplace that digitizes and mints luxurious properties like villas into NFTs. Not only that, these NFTs are then fractionalized. As a result, only wealthy individuals will no longer gain access to this market. With Everlodge, anyone can fractionally own a property on the blockchain for prices as low as $100.
Additionally, the Everlodge Rewards Club presents an exciting opportunity for members to earn complimentary nightly stays across all properties. Like a timeshare model, the tier you belong to determines the number of free nights you can enjoy each year. What’s even more enticing is that members have the flexibility to resell these free nights, earning passive income.
However, only ELDG native token holders will gain access to this Rewards Club. Therefore, countless individuals are flooding the presale, which is now in Stage 2, as one ELDG costs just $0.016. Those who bought it early on are enjoying a 60% ROI. Also, with its low market cap, it may even surge faster than XRP and Axie Infinity – with experts forecasting a 280% rise soon.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.