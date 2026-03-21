XRP Ledger Sees Explosive Growth In Activity And Wallet Distribution Despite Sideways Price Action

At a glance, XRP’s price hasn’t done much lately. It’s been moving sideways, not giving traders much to get excited about. But under the surface, it’s a completely different story.
The XRP Ledger is getting busier by the day, with more wallets, more transactions, and more overall activity flowing through the network.
It’s the kind of disconnect that shows up in crypto from time to time, price looks quiet, but the actual usage tells you something bigger is building in the background.
Wallet Distribution Shows Broad Network Participation
A closer look at wallet data gives a good sense of how wide the XRP ecosystem has become. According to figures shared by Santiment, millions of wallets are now active across different balance ranges.
The biggest chunk sits at the bottom: about 5.66 million wallets hold less than 100 XRP. These are mostly smaller users, people just getting in, testing things out, or holding modest amounts.
Then there’s the middle group, between 100 and 100,000 XRP, which makes up around 2.01 million wallets. This range usually includes more committed participants, traders, regular users, and holders with a bit more skin in the game.
At the top end, things get much smaller but more powerful. Just over 32,000 wallets hold more than 100,000 XRP. These are the whales, and even though they’re few compared to the rest, they can still have a big impact when they move.
📈 XRP Ledger is continuing to see its network grow. Based on wallet size, here are the amount of addresses under each tier:
🦐🐟 Less Than 100 XRP: 5.66M Wallets
🐡🐬 100 to 100K XRP: 2.01M Wallets
🦈🐳 More Than 100K XRP: 32,054 Wallets pic.twitter.com/QN1AWIhYBJ
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 21, 2026
What stands out here is the balance. It’s not just whales dominating, and it’s not only small holders either. The network looks spread out, which is usually a good sign of steady growth.
Transaction Volume Reaches New Highs
If wallet growth shows who’s on the network, transaction data shows what they’re actually doing, and right now, it’s a lot.
The XRP Ledger has processed a total of 4.28 billion transactions so far. That’s a huge number on its own, but the recent pace is what really catches attention.
In a single day, the network handled about 2.5 million transactions. Over the past week, it’s been averaging close to 2 million transactions daily.
BOOM! 🚨 $XRP Ledger transactions are exploding.
4.28 billion total transactions processed.
2.5 million yesterday alone.
7-day average nearly 2 million per day.
Yes, XRP price is sideways. The ledger is on fire.
Price can stay quiet. Usage can't fake these numbers. pic.twitter.com/vyhwyfoST1
— X Finance Bull (@Xfinancebull) March 21, 2026
That’s not a one-off spike. It’s consistent activity, day after day. And when a network keeps up that kind of pace, it usually means people are actually using it, not just holding tokens and waiting.
Network Activity Diverges From Price Movement
Here’s where things get interesting. All this growth is happening while XRP’s price barely moves.
Normally, you’d expect rising activity to push price up, or at least create some momentum. But markets don’t always work that way. Sometimes, the fundamentals build quietly before price reacts. Other times, external factors just keep things stuck for a while.
That seems to be the case here. The ledger is active, users are growing, transactions are high, but the price hasn’t caught up yet.
For traders, that kind of gap can be frustrating. For long-term watchers, though, it’s something worth paying attention to.
When you strip away the noise, what really matters is usage, and right now, XRP Ledger is seeing plenty of it.
High transaction numbers usually mean people are doing something with the network, whether it’s sending payments, moving funds, or interacting with different services built on it.
At the same time, the steady growth in wallets suggests new users are still coming in. It’s not just the same group circulating funds, it looks like the network is expanding outward.
That combination, more users and more activity, is often what builds a strong foundation over time.
Market Watches For A Potential Shift
With all this happening in the background, the big question is what comes next.
Sometimes, when activity rises like this while price stays flat, it doesn’t stay that way forever. It can take time, but eventually, the market tends to react, one way or another.
There’s also the role of large holders to consider. With over 32,000 whale wallets in play, any shift in their behavior could quickly change the direction of things.
For now, though, most people are just watching. The data is there, but the move hasn’t happened yet.
XRP Ledger Momentum Continues To Build
Zooming out, it’s clear the XRP Ledger isn’t slowing down. If anything, it’s picking up speed.
More wallets are joining, transactions are climbing, and the network keeps handling large volumes without much trouble. Even if the price isn’t reflecting it yet, the activity speaks for itself.
That’s often how these phases look, quiet on the surface, busy underneath.
And if the current pace keeps up, it’s only a matter of time before more people start paying closer attention, not just to where XRP is trading, but to how much the network itself is growing.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!