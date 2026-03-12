XRP ETFs Pull About $1.4B Inflows as Retail Investors Lead Demand, BlackRock Launches Ethereum Staking ETF

Interest around crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continues to grow, and new data suggests that XRP-related funds are quietly drawing strong attention from investors.
According to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, XRP ETFs have already recorded around $1.4 billion in total inflows since launch.
What makes this particularly interesting is where most of the demand seems to be coming from. Rather than institutions dominating the inflows, the data indicates that retail investors are playing a major role. That trend is not entirely unexpected, especially considering XRP’s long-standing reputation for having a very active community of individual supporters.
At the same time, another development in the ETF space is making headlines. BlackRock has launched a new Ethereum staking ETF that aims to give investors exposure to Ethereum’s price while also generating yield through staking.
Together, these moves highlight how crypto ETFs are gradually evolving as both retail investors and large asset managers explore new ways to participate in digital assets.
XRP ETFs See Strong Demand From Retail Investors
XRP-linked ETFs appear to be gaining steady traction since their introduction. According to data referenced by Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart, the funds have attracted about $1.4 billion in inflows so far.
A large share of that money appears to be coming from everyday investors rather than major financial institutions.
That pattern actually lines up with XRP’s history in the crypto market. Over the years, XRP has built one of the most loyal retail communities in the space. Even during periods when the asset faced regulatory challenges or market uncertainty, many individual investors continued to follow and support the project closely.
Because of that background, it isn’t particularly surprising that retail investors are showing strong interest in XRP ETFs.
For many people, ETFs also offer a simpler way to gain exposure to crypto without dealing directly with wallets, exchanges, or custody of digital tokens. Buying an ETF share through a brokerage account can feel more familiar than purchasing a cryptocurrency outright.
XRP’s Retail Community Continues to Influence Demand
The strong participation from individual investors reflects something that has been true about XRP for a long time, its community is unusually engaged.
Unlike some other cryptocurrencies where institutional investors play a dominant role, XRP has often been driven by retail enthusiasm. Social media discussions, community forums, and grassroots support have frequently helped keep attention on the asset.
Now that XRP ETFs exist, that same group of investors may be using these funds as a new entry point into the market.
For retail participants who want exposure to XRP but prefer a regulated investment vehicle, ETFs provide a more straightforward option.
This dynamic could explain why retail demand appears to be such a large part of the inflows seen so far.
ETF Inflows Do Not Always Determine Price Direction
Even though XRP ETFs are seeing notable inflows, analysts are careful to point out that ETF demand alone does not automatically determine where the price of XRP will go.
Crypto markets move based on many different factors. Trading activity across exchanges, overall market sentiment, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory developments can all play a role in price movements.
So while $1.4 billion in inflows is a meaningful figure, it does not guarantee that XRP’s price will rise or fall in a particular direction.
That said, steady inflows can still matter.
Consistent demand through ETFs may help support broader market sentiment and improve liquidity around the asset. When more capital flows into investment products tied to a cryptocurrency, it can sometimes strengthen confidence among investors.
BlackRock Launches Ethereum Staking ETF
Alongside the developments surrounding XRP ETFs, a separate announcement is drawing attention in the Ethereum market.
According to analyst James Seyffart, BlackRock has launched its Ethereum staking ETF, trading under the ticker ETHB.
The structure of the fund introduces an interesting twist compared to traditional crypto ETFs. Rather than simply holding Ethereum and tracking its market price, the fund will stake the ETH it holds on-chain.
That means the ETF can potentially generate staking rewards while still reflecting Ethereum’s market performance.
For investors, this setup provides exposure to Ethereum in a slightly different way. Instead of only benefiting from price changes, the fund may also produce yield through staking activity on the network.
ETHB Fee Structure And Temporary Discount
The newly introduced ETHB fund comes with a management fee similar to other Ethereum ETFs.
According to the information shared by Seyffart, the ETF carries a 0.25% fee, the same rate as BlackRock’s ETHA product.
However, the fund is launching with an incentive for early investors. For the first year, or until the ETF reaches $2.5 billion in assets, the fee will temporarily drop to 0.12%.
This type of fee waiver is often used to attract early capital and encourage investors to enter a new fund during its initial growth phase.
NEW: BlackRock is launching their Ethereum Staking ETF today — $ETHB. It will have the same fee as $ETHA at 0.25% bps but has a fee waiver down to 0.12% for the first year or first $2.5 billion in assets. pic.twitter.com/aR3FVRChPz
— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) March 12, 2026
Crypto ETFs Continue Expanding Investor Options
Taken together, the rise of XRP ETFs and the introduction of Ethereum staking funds show how the crypto ETF market is gradually expanding.
Retail investors appear to be playing a major role in the demand for XRP funds, continuing a trend that has defined the asset’s community for years.
Meanwhile, large financial firms like BlackRock are experimenting with new ETF structures that incorporate features native to blockchain networks, such as staking.
As more products enter the market, investors may continue to see new ways to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies through traditional financial platforms.
For now, the roughly $1.4 billion that has flowed into XRP ETFs suggests that retail interest in the asset remains strong, and that the broader crypto ETF landscape is still evolving.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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