Worthpad Launches WORTH Token Public Sale on Worth DeFi Platform

January 7th, 2022: Worthpad has launched the WORTH Token Public Sale on the Worthpad DeFi Platform. Worthpad’s innovative DeFi platform aims to make investing in crypto and DeFi startups more accessible to retail investors. Worthpad’s symbiotic platform is an incubator, accelerator, and built-in community for early-stage crypto projects and innovators. At the same time, it provides investors the opportunity to participate in the unlimited growth potential of crypto startups in a safe and equitable environment.
The New Vision for Venture Capital
Worthpad is on a mission to provide funding to innovative startups worldwide and allow everyone the chance to invest in high-growth crypto opportunities. Worthpad is building a community of investors and innovators ready to be part of an investment ecosystem that is more accessible and fairer for every participant. Read the whitepaper for an in-depth understanding of the solutions being developed by Worthpad.
Making Venture Capital Investing Accessible to the Masses
Worthpad aims to democratize the funding of crypto startups. This means the platform has been designed in such a way that everyone can have the opportunity to participate in and benefit from the high-growth potential of early investment in crypto projects. Venture capital investment opportunities have traditionally only been available to the wealthy and well-connected. Average retail investors are often excluded from participating in the early-stage funding of startups, therefore missing out on the potentially unlimited growth opportunities.
Worthpad aims to be a one-stop platform where people from all walks of life have access to high-growth opportunities in crypto and DeFi. Furthermore, Worthpad is making it easier for investors to take a more hands-off approach to crypto startup investing.
A Way to Passively Invest in Crypto Startups
Worthpad provides investors a way to passively invest in a portfolio of crypto startups through its professionally managed venture capital fund – Worth DVC Fund. The fund offers investors the benefit of diversification as the average investor may not have the cash to invest in multiple startups. The Worth DVC Fund allows investors to have stakes in all the projects launched on its platform.
High Risk Investing with Built-in Downside Protections
The Worthpad platform was developed with investor safety in mind. Though early-stage ventures will always carry a higher risk than more traditional investments, Worthpad has developed innovative risk management features to help protect its investors. For example, each project launching on the platform must contribute to an insurance fund called “The Worth Insurance Treasury,” which protects against potential project failures due to negligence.
Another risk management feature of Worthpad is a staggered payment system. Worthpad releases funds raised for projects on an incremental basis. The payments are contingent on the successful completion of certain milestones, which helps to ensure the timely completion of projects.
For more information about Worthpad and how to be a part of the revolution that will shape the global crypto space, visit – Worthpad Website, Twitter, and Telegram.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.