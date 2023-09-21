Will The Sandbox (SAND) Trade Above $0.5? Gala Games (GALA) Price Drops While Pomerdoge (POMD) Nears 280M Milestone

The crypto market has been showing signs of a downtrend in the last few days, with Gala Games (GALA) sliding further into the bear market. Amidst the decline, The Sandbox (SAND) price has been increasing, leading to experts predicting a bull run for the token. Meanwhile, Pomerdoge (POMD) has hit a new milestone in token sales. Based on its unique features and the benefits of the platform, experts are predicting a 40x increase in POMD token price before December.
Could Mismanagement Be the End of Gala Games (GALA)?
It could not get any worse for Gala Games (GALA) as the network has faced more controversies recently. On August 31, the CEO Eric Schiermeyer sued its co-founder, Wright Thurston. The lawsuit accused Thurston of stealing up to $130 million worth of Gala Games tokens from the network’s treasury. However, there has been a countersuit from Thurston.
The news seemed to have led to a massive sell-off by investors as the Gala Games token has been on a downtrend since then. A resolution can be helpful to revive the token’s performance. However, it doesn’t seem like there is any room for resolution as things stand. Could this mismanagement be the end of the Gala Games? Hopefully Not.
The Sandbox (SAND) Could Be Entering Into a Bull Run Soon
The Sandbox (SAND) is one of the tokens affected by the August market downturn. The token price has dropped by 27% in the last 30 days. However, The Sandbox has shown signs of a resurgence in the last few days. To confirm that, the trading volume is also in an uptrend which indicates investors are hopeful of a rally soon.
The Sandbox has entered into partnerships in recent times with the current one being its partnership with Unstoppable Domains to advance the metaverse. Analysts believe these partnerships could influence the token’s price soon. Experts are projecting The Sandbox token to trade above $0.5 in October. That’s more than 20% gains from the current price.
Pomerdoge (POMD) Hits New Milestone in Token Sales
While Gala Games and The Sandbox are struggling in the market, Pomerdoge has hit a new milestone in token sales. Over 271 million POMD tokens have been sold with more than $3.79 million raised in the ongoing token presale. For context, Pomerdoge is a new P2E gaming platform that will connect players across the world allowing interaction while playing a fun and competitive game.
The Pomerdoge gaming platform (Pomergame) allows individual players to create their unique avatars and compete with other players. Unlike most traditional games, this comes with a lot of exciting rewards for the players.
The Pomerdoge marketplace (Pomerplace) allows players and users to trade their acquired items, like their avatars, for extra rewards. Also, there is a collection of 7,777 NFTs that is exclusively reserved for presale buyers of POMD. Presale buyers are also eligible to earn a percentage of revenue gotten from Pomergame.
Pomerdoge native token POMD is sold for $0.014. Experts have predicted a 40x rise in POMD tokens price on launch. The platform has been audited by Cyberscope and SolidProof while the token’s liquidity will be locked for life. This proves the platform is safe and reliable for investors.
