Will Shiba Inu and XRP (XRP) Head in A Green Direction? Pomerdoge Grabs Whale Attention

The crypto market is filled with opportunities, challenges, and a lot of innovation that appeals to whales. Due to the ongoing correction of the broader market, three altcoins could soon see massive increases in value, as evidenced by their bullish on-chart signals. From Shiba Inu (SHIB) to XRP (XRP) and Pomerdoge (POMD), investors are trying to decide which altcoin can provide them with the highest returns. Let’s go over each project to see how far they can climb.
Summary
- Analysts believe the Shiba Inu crypto will reach $0.00001078 by the end of 2023
- XRP crypto will spike to $0.79 by the end of the year
- Pomerdoge to spike in value by 4,000% at launch
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Outlook
After the recent launch of Shibarium, the Layer-2 network built on top of Ethereum, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency saw a massive increase in its overall demand. A lot of investors are moving money around, and the SHIB token is in a prime position for growth. As of August 17, 2023, The Shiba Inu crypto trades at $0.00000887.
In addition, during the past week, its low point was at $0.00000905, while its high point was at $0.00001119. Consequently, the cryptocurrency has a market cap of $5,413,268,804 and a 24-hour trading volume of $415,662,677. In the past 30 days, the Shiba Inu price went up by 18.4%.
Moreover, during the past two weeks, it’s up 11.5%. This high level of growth has intrigued a lot of investors. Based on the Shiba Inu price prediction, the cryptocurrency can climb to $0.00001078 by the end of the year.
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction
Alongside Shiba Inu, another altcoin that managed to grab a significant portion of the market is XRP (XRP). In the past year, the XRP crypto is up 54.7%. On August 17, 2023, the crypto traded at $0.584113.
With a market cap of $30,898,064,555 and a 24-hour trading volume of $1,383,016,319, it’s the fifth-largest cryptocurrency across the entire market.
During the last week alone, the XRP price saw its low point at $0.583131, with its high point at $0.637942. With this in mind, analysts are now attempting to correctly predict how far it can climb in 2023. While no prediction can be 100% accurate, according to the current XRP price prediction, it can reach $0.79 by the end of the year.
Pomerdoge (POMD) Grabs Whale Attention
Historically, the most significant gains were made with presale stage projects for whales. One such project that’s projected to climb in value by 4,000% and provide massive ROI is Pomerdoge.
Consequently, Pomerdoge is currently undergoing the first stage of its presale, where it trades at just $0.008. Analysts believe that it can spike in value, as it encompasses elements of both meme-coins and the Play-to-Earn (P2E) sector. Its goal is to provide a seamless platform in which anyone can earn while they play.
Moreover, there’s Pomergame, a virtual world in which anyone can explore and get virtual items by completing objectives. Each player uses a Pomer to play with. Subsequently, upon reaching Elite Level, they can craft custom items. Moreover, at Gold Status, they can access Pomerpalce. This is the dedicated marketplace through which they are able to buy, sell or trade any items of value they get.
Subsequently, there’s a unique 7,777 NFT collection, where each NFT costs 0.2 ETH, but it’s only accessible to POMD holders, making it exclusive. All of these aspects, when brought together, make Pomerdoge (POMD) one of the most exciting projects of the year for cryptocurrency whales.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.