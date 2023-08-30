Will Pomerdoge Beat Dogecoin (DOGE) And Floki (FLOKI) As The Top Meme Coin? Experts Predict POMD For 40x

It would not be wrong to state that the meme coin sector is one of the most competitive in the crypto world. With so many meme coins circulating in the market, choosing one among them is a herculean task.
However, experts have found a new meme king in Pomerdoge. This new project’s growth rate has eclipsed the records of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Floki (FLOKI).
- Dogecoin’s (DOGE) development activity has declined by more than 83%.
- The market capitalization of Floki (FLOKI) has suffered a drop of $33 million in a week.
- Pomerdoge is moving closer to 4,000% profit on investments.
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Development Activity Plummets Severely
Seasoned investors have started criticizing Dogecoin (DOGE) for its lackadaisical approach. They opine that Dogecoin (DOGE) is totally relying on market hype and speculation, and not focussing on its network growth.
Interestingly, over the past many months, Dogecoin (DOGE) has witnessed a price increase only due to external factors, particularly Elon Musk’s tweets. Moreover, there has been a visible absence of network updates from Dogecoin (DOGE) developers.
The data from Santiment shows that the development activity on Dogecoin (DOGE) has plummeted by 83% in the past month. Besides, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) market value has plunged by more than 10% during the same period. Thus, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) current price is hovering at $0.0639.
Binance’s Decision Hurts Floki’s (FLOKI) Growth
Market conditions seem to be getting worse for Floki (FLOKI). A few weeks back, Binance announced that it would remove the liquidity pool associated with the Floki (FLOKI)/USDT pair. This decision has now started making an impact on Floki (FLOKI).
According to the latest on-chain data, the trading volume of Floki (FLOKI) has plummeted severely in the past week. Besides, the market capitalization of Floki (FLOKI) has declined by $33 million in the last week.
The trading price of Floki (FLOKI) has also witnessed a drop of 15% during the same period. As a result, a Floki (FLOKI) token is now available to trade at $0.00001846.
Pomerdoge (POMD) Lets Its Investors Fly High With 40x Growth
Pomerdoge is a new P2E (play-to-earn) meme coin altering the space of the blockchain gaming industry. It offers multiple benefits, and enormous growth potential. Pomerdoge is tapping a huge target market of the blockchain gaming industry. A report suggests that the blockchain gaming industry can grow to $65.7 billion by 2027. Therefore, Pomerdoge is expected to score big in the coming months.
Pomerdoge has planned to develop a new P2E (play-to-earn) ecosystem that will comprise a collection of exclusive 7,777 NFTs, Pomergame, and Pomerplace. Pomergame will enable players to build their characters and level them up to elite status through customized in-game items. Once users become holders of gold-status Pomer, they can sell their in-game assets at Pomerplace.
The project has given due importance to the stability and security on the platform. Thus, the platform developers will lock the liquidity pool for life. Besides, its token smart contracts have been audited by Solid Proof and Cyber Scope.
As per the project’s whitepaper, there will be four stages of presale, and stage 1 is selling out fast. The maximum POM tokens to be released during the presale will be 1 billion. At present, the purchase price of a token has soared to $0.009 from $0.007.
Before the completion of the presale round, the market value of POMD tokens can soar by 17x. Moreover, according to market analysts, the project’s value will surge by 4,000% by the end of 2023. After the culmination of the presale round, you can purchase POMD tokens from Uniswap.
