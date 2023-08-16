Will ImmutableX and XDC Network Gains Continue? Traders Diversifying with Everlodge for 20x Gains

ImmutableX (IMX) and XDC Network (XDC) are two altcoins that have seen significant weekly gains. However, traders who consistently analyze the crypto markets are now trying to figure out if they can continue this momentum in August. In addition, experienced traders have already begun to diversify with Everlodge for 20x in gains.
Summary
- The ImmutableX crypto can surge to $1.87 at its current growth momentum
- The XDC Network price grew by 106.5% in the past 30 days
- Everlodge can surge in value by 280% during the presale and by 20x at launch
Find Out How To Buy Everlodge (ELDG)
ImmutableX (IMX) Weekly Gains
The ImmutableX (IMX) cryptocurrency has been steadily climbing, and it’s currently on its sixth consecutive day when it’s rising. It has showcased signs that point towards a prominent rally. In addition, the ImmutableX crypto aims to break out from the highly contested resistance zone at $0.7 to $0.8.
This has been a struggle that the ImmutableX price has been trying to pass within the past three months. In addition, technical indicators showcase a very optimistic outlook for the iMX crypto. The 20-day EMA stands at $0.7421.
According to the ImmutableX weekly performance, its low point was at $0.704146, with its high point at $0.835629. In the past seven days, IMX has increased by 10.7%. According to an ImmutableX price prediction, the cryptocurrency can climb to $1.87 by the end of the year.
XDC Network (XDC) Price Outlook
XDC Network (XDC) has showcased impressive performance during the past week as well and has a strong upward trend. The token hit its 1-year high at $0.068062 and has continued to dominate as one of the top gainers in the market during this week.
According to the on-chart data, the XDC Network crypto increased in value by 106.5% during the past 30 days. In addition, within the past week alone, the XDC Network crypto has been up 21.3%. According to an XDC Network price prediction, analysts believe that it will increase in value to $0.077 by the end of the year.
Traders Diversify with Everlodge (ELDG) for 20x Gains
Everlodge is an upcoming marketplace that will enable anyone on a global scale access to fractional investments in hotels, vacation homes, and luxury villas.
Real estate is minted as an NFT and then fractionalized. All of the titles, deeds, and ownership details get stored inside the metadata within a smart contract. Moreover, each NFT is then fractionalized within smaller fragments, and this enables users to purchase smaller amounts.
So, for example, if a property is worth $1,000,000, and a person has $1,000 to invest, they will buy a single fraction of the property. As it appreciates in value, so will the value of its NFT increase.
Moreover, all of this will be accessible through a marketplace that will allow users to get passive income or invest in early projects to maximize ROI. The native token is used for getting discounts on property purchases.
Moreover, it can also be used as a payment currency within the Everlodge ecosystem. Holders can also get discounts on maintenance fees and can stake the token to get a fixed monthly interest.
During the presale period, a single token trades at just $0.01. Analysts believe that the cryptocurrency can increase 280% during the presale and rally by 20x at launch.
During the presale, the team also estimates that they will raise $12 million in total and will list the ELDG token on Uniswap and other Tier-1 exchanges. As a result, Everlodge is a potential blue-chip token that investors will not want to miss.
Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale
Website: https://www.everlodge.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.