Will Bitgert Hit a 200% Increase This Week? Expert Predictions

The crypto market has been in a downtrend for the past few weeks. Most altcoins saw a major correction and declined most of the profit.
Top coins like Bitcoin and Etherium saw a steep decline and successfully tested their support. However, the market is back in action, and we are witnessing another bull run from here.
Major altcoins declined profits during the correction phase, however, coins like Bitgert’s BRISE coin successfully tested its support and started registering gains. Bitgert’s BRISE coin has maintained its momentum since its launch and has rewarded its investors with about 40,000% returns.
Bitgert’s BRISE coin is seen gaining momentum throughout May and is expected to register a 200% jump soon.
Factors Promoting Bitgert’s BRISE Coin’s Growth
Bitgert’s BRISE coin is based on the Layer-1 blockchain technology. It uses the PoA (proof of authority) mechanism to construct its blockchain as it is the most reliable and secure. Bitgert’s BRISE coin is trading considerably lower from its all-time high price, making it one of the most reasonably priced and reliable crypto tokens.
Bitgert’s BRISE coin has the fastest transaction speed of 100K TPS, which is much higher than that of major coins like Ethereum, Solana, Injective, etc. As compared to Ethereum, Bitgert’s transaction speed is 300 times faster. The negligible gas fee of 0.00000001$ makes the coin a reliable and affordable choice.
Bitgert is also getting attention from multiple crypto projects like GPTverse, Crypto Ethanol, Coinhub, etc. These projects are now being hosted as partners on the Bitgert chain, which has increased the cash flow in the ecosystem.
How Does Bitgert’s BRISE Coin Influence the Market
Bitgert was introduced in 2021 with special characteristics and capabilities. Since then, Bitgert has built its own ecosystem and has launched more than four products as a part of its ecosystem. The ecosystem includes;
- Bitgert exchange, its newly launched near-to-zero gas fee exchange
- BRISE payment gateway-PayBrise
- A startup studio for fundraising
- A peer-to-peer currency exchange compatible with all coins
- An RWA exchange
As Bitgert’s BRISE coin extends its partnerships and collaboration with major industry leaders, experts predict an upward movement of 200%. These kinds of expert predictions are also a result of the great KPI scores that Bitgert’s BRISE coin has. The MACD value, RSI score, and the moving average of the token suggest that there is a strong bullish movement for the coin in the market.
Conclusion
Bitgert’s BRISE coin has seen a rise in trading volume in the past 24 hours. As per the technical indicators and price action recorded, Bitgert’s BRISE coin can rise by 200% anytime soon. If you seek a token with great fundamentals and a bright future, Bitgert’s BRISE coin is a perfect choice.
To know more about Bitgert, Visit https://bitgert.com.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.