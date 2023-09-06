Will Bitcoin (BTC) Reach $30,000? Invest in VC Spectra (SPCT) and Monero (XMR)

The SEC announced that it is delaying the decision on the BTC Spot ETF applications. This move propelled Bitcoin (BTC) and other tokens further down. Monero (XMR) has been grappling with legal issues since June 2023 and has entered accumulation after it dropped further. This might be a good opportunity to invest in Monero (XMR). However, VC Spectra (SPCT) has emerged as a phoenix to become the best crypto to buy according to experts. Let’s understand why.
Bitcoin (BTC) Fails To Breach $30,000 as Bears Take Control
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) had risen past $30,000 in July 2023. This price action for BTC occurred against the backdrop of the XRP vs. SEC ruling on July 13. Bitcoin (BTC) touched a high of $31,470 on July 14. However, this was followed by a Bitcoin drop in the subsequent days and weeks as the euphoria faded.
The crypto markets have been bearish ever since then. The Bitcoin (BTC) price reached $25,681 by September 1, which is a decline of 18.3% from the July 14 high.
However, the Bitcoin price prediction had become positive after the August 29 victory of Grayscale over the SEC. The ruling more or less opened the path for the BTC Spot ETF case. But on September 1, the SEC further delayed the time period for BTC Spot ETF approval. As a result, the Bitcoin price prediction is negative and experts point toward a further Bitcoin drop.
Expert traders have picked Monero (XMR) and VC Spectra (SPCT) as the Bitcoin drop continues.
Is It The Right Time to Invest in Monero (XMR)?
Privacy tokens such as Monero (XMR) have been plagued by regulatory constraints globally. In June 2023, Binance and Huobi Global delisted them in countries across Europe.
However, the July 13 verdict in the XRP case, breathed a new life to Monero (XMR). The Monero (XMR) token reached a high of $169.44 on July 19. But as the bear market took over shortly, Monero (XMR) has also slid downwards continuously.
Monero (XMR) is trading at $140.44 on September 1, declining by 17.1% from the July 19 high. Monero (XMR) has as a result entered a similar accumulation zone as it had in June 2023.
With the launch of Bitmain’s dedicated Monero (XMR) miner on August 29, experts are bullish on Monero (XMR), making a good time to invest and reap the rewards in the future.
Investors Flock To VC Spectra (SPCT) as Gains Multiply
VC Spectra (SPCT) is a fully decentralized, democratic, and transparent protocol. It operates as a community-driven trading and asset management platform and a venture capitalist fund. The aim of VC Spectra (SPCT) is to make investments in cryptocurrency for beginners easier.
VC Spectra (SPCT) achieves so by being totally accessible to everyone, irrespective of geographical location or financial status. Moreover, it is highly cost-effective as it operates through the use of smart contracts and other automated functions.
With VC Spectra (SPCT), users can earn sustainable profits in a transparent manner. This is because VC Spectra (SPCT) provides regular updates on the performance of the investments to the users.
The native VC Spectra governance token, SPCT, has entered Stage 3 public presale at a price of $0.025 per SPCT. The SPCT token will rise to $0.08 when the presales end and it is listed on major exchanges. This would mean an ROI of 220% for Stage 3 investors.
The utility, along with its gains, has made VC Spectra (SPCT) the best crypto to invest in, according to experts.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.
