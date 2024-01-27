Why Tether (USDT) and USDC holders see value in holding the Pushd (PUSHD) token as the crypto market takes a plunge

Pushd (PUSHD) has seen scores of Tether (USDT) and USDC holders on ramping their stablecoins into what market analysts believe could be a diamond in the rough. Entering stage 4 of its highly anticipated presale launch with prices at $0.075 per token, Pushd (PUSHD) is distinguishing itself as one of the early leaders of the pack in 2024. Learn why the Pushd (PUSHD) presale has drawn over 22,000 sign ups just three weeks after announcing its launch.
Tether (USDT) Issues 1B USDT Tokens on Ethereum
Blockchain monitoring outfit Whale Alert reported that Tether (USDT) issued one billion USDT tokens on Ethereum (ETH). Tether (USDT) CEO Paolo Ardoino noted that the issuance is a replenishment of network inventory from the Tron (TRX) blockchain. The Tether (USDT) issuance boosts the stablecoin’s market capitalization to $95 billion. Tether (USDT)’s usage in major centralized exchanges keeps it the leading stablecoin by capitalization. However Tether (USDT) hasn’t silenced the questions about the long term sustainability of its rapid growth. This raises questions about Tether (USDT)’s transparency and its far ranging effects on the crypto world.
USDC Not Immune to Market Correction
USDC is the world’s second largest stablecoin issued by Circle. However stablecoins aren’t immune to market headwinds much as they seek to retain their 1:1 peg to the U.S. Dollar. The total circulating supply of USDC has diminished from $45 billion to $26 billion where it sits as of January 2024. Rising market rates increase the opportunity costs of holding stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USDC as they typically do not accrue interest. Over 2.7 million wallets hold at least $10 in USDC which is an increase of almost 60% in the past year.
Stablecoin Holders Deploying Capital in Pushd (PUSHD) Presale
Pushd (PUSHD) has emerged as one of the fastest rising presale investment opportunities of 2024 with over 22,000 interested participants joining three weeks into its launch. The presale entering stage 4 is offering prospective investors Pushd (PUSHD) tokens at a discounted entry point of $0.075. The presale is seeing stablecoin holders deploying their USDT and USDC to get in some early action. With the Bitcoin (BTC) halving just around the corner and with it the promise of another bull run crypto analysts predict PUSHD can muster a 950% gain from its launch price in 2024.
Thus far Pushd (PUSHD) has done all its homework to ensure a fair and safe launch for prospective investors. First the Pushd (PUSHD) smart contract has undergone a comprehensive audit to ensure that there are no potential vulnerabilities to exploit. This was followed by the Pushd (PUSHD) team implementing a liquidity lock for 20 years on the platform to ensure its long term growth. Lastly a team token lock for 700 days was implemented to ensure that team members won’t do any shady stuff with their own allocations. Pushd (PUSHD) has all the momentum in the world to produce outsized gains in 2024 don’t miss out on it.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.