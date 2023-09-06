Why Google Bard Believes THORChain, Fantom, and Watchvestor Can Surge in 2023

Google Bard is one of the most advanced AI-driven chatbots, and analysts are using it to predict the future of cryptocurrencies. Out of the many altcoins available, a high level of attention has been placed on THORChain (RUNE), Fantom (FTM), and Watchvestor (WVTR). To see why this has been the case, we will go over all projects individually.
Google Bard Provides THORChain (RUNE) Future Outlook
The THORChain (RUNE) crypto has seen a high level of on-chain activity, with a trading volume of $145,869,279. As a result, many are now trying to figure out how far THORChain can climb.
During the past few months, THORChain has consistently been in the green zone by over 60%. Its price has ranged from $1.40 to $2, and now, it’s seen as a solid altcoin through which investors can diversify.
According to Google Bard, THORChain can grow in value even further. With a market cap of $483,511,829, it’s the 74th largest crypto. Based on the Google Bard THORChain price prediction, it can reach $1.19 by the end of the year.
Google Bard’s Outlook for Fantom (FTM)
Then there’s Fantom (FTM), another notable project among investor circles. In the past year, it hovered around $0.19 to $0.23. With a market cap of $553,944,906 and a 24-hour trading volume of $52,866,771, the Fantom crypto ranks as the 66th largest.
However, in the past year, Fantom decreased by 32.2%. This left investors worried, and as a result, many turned to Google Bard to find out about the future of Fantom. According to the Fantom price prediction, it can reach $0.3 by the end of 2023.
Watchvestor (WVTR) to Surge in Value According to Google Bard
Aside from THORChain and Fantom, we asked Google Bard about the future of Watchvestor (WVTR). According to Google Bard, it can dominate the industry as it’s the first blockchain-based marketplace that enables fractional ownership of luxury watches.
Watchvestor lets anyone buy, sell, or trade watches from brands like Rolex to Patek Phillippe and Richard Mille. However, traditionally, these matches can cost from $10,000 to $100,000. However, the platform solves this issue by minting them as NFTs. These then get fractionalized. As a result, an investor can just buy $10 or $100 of a watch, based on their budget.
Moreover, holders of the WVTR crypto get discounts on fees and can engage in governance. During the presale period, the token trades at $0.03. We asked Google Bard to tell us more about its future, and it noted that WVTR can grow by 12x. This makes Watchvestor a potential blue-chip project that should be on the radar of many investors and traders.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.