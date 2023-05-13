While Cosmos and The Sandbox hint at a revival Tradecurve.io becomes a favorite of the bulls

Although several cryptocurrencies have bitten the dust in recent months, Cosmos (ATOM), The Sandbox (SAND), and Tradecurve have kept the market in high spirits. However,the latter is expected to surpass Cosmos (ATOM) and The Sandbox (SAND) in growth in the next few months. It is predicted to grow by at least 5000% in the next quarter of its ongoing presale, which is selling out fast.
Cosmos’ (ATOM) Shared Security Model Gets Acceptance
The Cosmos (ATOM) network achieved a major milestone after its shared security model got near-unanimous support from a blockchain project. It has also impacted the price of Cosmos positively, as ATOM is trading 1% higher on the weekly price chart. Currently, a Cosmos (ATOM) token is available to purchase at $11.53. Recently, Neutron, a DeFi-focussed smart contract platform, passed a proposal that will allow it to outsource its security to the Cosmos (ATOM) network. Under this association, Cosmos (ATOM) will get 25% of transaction fees, and MEV (miner extractable value) from Neutron. According to the co-founder of Cosmos (ATOM), Ethan Buchman, this partnership will kick off a development system around Cosmos (ATOM).
The Sandbox (SAND) Increases Its Partnerships
The Sandbox (SAND) is on a roll to expand and strengthen its metaverse. In the latest event, The Sandbox (SAND) has partnered with Ledger Enterprise to strengthen its security. This partnership will allow The Sandbox’s (SAND) partners to transfer their NFT collections to the Ledger wallet. Earlier, The Sandbox (SAND) signed a deal with two Hong Kong Universities to build an education-based metaverse. The Sandbox (SAND) has also partnered with the government of Saudi Arabia to advise and support the latter in metaverse development. However, the price of The Sandbox (SAND) has not been able to shift to the green zone, as it plummeted around 5% in the last week. The current trading price of The Sandbox (SAND) is $0.59.
Tradecurve (TCRV) Shines Brighter During Presale
Although the crypto market is growing at a ballistic pace, and the number of traders has ballooned gigantically, the existing trading exchanges, like OKX, Huobi, and Kraken, have failed to cater to the evolving demand. The current trading sector is faced with many issues, like limited access to various tradable assets, the lack of privacy, high fees, and low profit for users. Tradecurve is looking to solve these issues.
Tradecurve will be a Web3 hybrid trading exchange that will support the trading of various asset classes including cryptocurrencies, stocks, Forex, bonds, Options, Commodities, and many others from a single interface platform. Notably, the user index for cryptocurrency in 2021 exhibited 97% confidence. In fact, despite the market rout of 2022, about 75% of crypto holders believe that the market will rebound in 2023, indicating that the trade activity in the market will keep on increasing.
Tradecurve ensures complete anonymity and privacy to users. Traders only need a valid email ID to begin trading on the platform. Moreover, traders will have full control of their assets, and will hold their own keys, unlike exchanges like Coinbase, which hold users’ private keys.
The Tradecurve presale is now underway with the price of a TCRV token at $0.01. With its value predicted to soar by 5000% in the next few months these entry level prices may not be around for long.
