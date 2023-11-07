Which Altcoins Will Perform Best In 2023? – Quick Guide To Gains This Cycle

Choosing the best altcoins in 2023 for your investment portfolio is crucial for potential gains in the cryptocurrency market. As the crypto landscape rejuvenates in 2023, making informed decisions about which altcoins to consider can be a challenging task. This quick guide strives to provide insights into three altcoins with the potential to perform well during this cycle. Bitcoin Spark, NEAR Protocol, and Polygon are assets worth holding in your 2023 portfolio.
What is NEAR Protocol?
NEAR Protocol is a public Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain designed to support dApps and compete with Ethereum. Its native token, NEAR, serves as a means of payment for transaction fees and storage and can be staked by token holders to participate in network consensus as validators. NEAR focuses on user and developer friendliness, offering human-readable account names and wallet-free dApp interaction. Projects, including the NFT platform Mintbase and market protocol Flux, are built on NEAR. The platform tackles blockchain scalability by implementing sharding, which divides the network into smaller parts (shards) to process transactions in parallel, improving network capacity as more nodes join. NEAR employs a PoS system, where validators must stake NEAR tokens to participate, and token holders can delegate their stake to chosen validators. Validators are selected through auctions, and their stakes influence the consensus process. The network also employs “fishermen” to monitor and report malicious behavior, with validators at risk of losing their stakes for bad behavior.
What is Polygon?
Polygon (MATIC) is a L2 scaling solution for the Ethereum network, providing a faster and more cost-effective way to conduct transactions and execute smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. It operates as a sidechain alongside the ETH, offering an efficient alternative for handling a high volume of transactions. Users can bridge their assets from Ethereum to Polygon to access decentralized applications and services with lower fees and quicker processing times. Polygon enhances the overall scalability and usability of the Ethereum ecosystem, making it more accessible for users and developers. Polygon is a speed booster for Ethereum that helps Ethereum handle lots of transactions quickly and with lower fees. MATIC was formerly Matic Network before they changed their name to Polygon. Ethereum is where many things happen, like NFTs, games, and dApps, but when too many people use it, fees get high. That’s where Polygon comes in as a helper blockchain that works fast and cheaply. MATIC is Polygon’s token helpful in paying for things and voting on Polygon.
Bitcoin Spark (BTCS)
Bitcoin Spark is a blockchain solution forking out of Bitcoin with a mission to seal the gaps prevalent in cryptocurrencies. BTC mining has become a preserve of the wealthy, and barriers have been raised to shut out widespread participation, depicting a tendency skewed to centralization. The mining arena has digressed from the original vision crafted 15 years ago. Bitcoin Spark ensures the platform lives up to its original vision by introducing a Proof of Process protocol. PoP, as it is popularly known, features refined aspects of staking and PoW. Miners contribute their device power for rental to those who may need it. Users can also stake and validate transactions in the BTCS platform. BTCS empowers miners and encourages participation to spread the nodes and foster security.
BTCS investors and users can interact with the platform via a Bitcoin Spark application available on standard devices. The application rewards participation in a nonlinear method considering work done and stake. The work done is the processing power contributed by a user for virtual use. The contributor can limit device usage, and they can dictate the availability. When in use, the device CPU for mining will not interfere with the device’s other functions.
Bitcoin Spark has proved it is the best altcoin in 2023 through its fast-rising ICO, currently in phase nine at $3.50 with a 5% bonus. The BTCS rush has been informed by the BTCS prospects of 300% and the likely explosive launch on November 30. With KYC and audit certifications, BTCS is a secure and transparent platform.
