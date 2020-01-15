When will Fortnite servers be up?

Fortnite servers shut down an hour ago due to a scheduled maintenance for the new 11.04 update. This will be the first update for Fortnite in 2020 and is rumored to fix various Fortnite glitches. Unlike most other game companies that give an approximation of how long the maintenance would take, Epic games did not disclose how long the servers will be down for.
About Update 11.04
Being the first update for 2020, and after such a long stretch of no new content, this update is expected to be HUGE. There are tons of rumors flying around, some suggesting that new mobility options will be added. As of right now, we only have the boat as our only vehicle on the map, it will be interesting to see what kind of vehicles might be added to the game in the new update.
How long with the maintenance last?
To get a better idea of how long this maintenance will last, it’s best to look at previous updates and how long Fortnite servers were down previously. During the last update in December, the servers were down for approximately 2 hours. Similar times were reported with previous updates. Server downtime usually lasts anywhere from 1-3 hours.
In this case, since we expect the update to be relatively big, my prediction is that servers will be down for approximately 2 and a half hours. At the time of writing we’re roughly an hour into the update so servers could come back up any minute.
