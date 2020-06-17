What is Muscle Pain (and How to Fix it)

Muscle pains in the workplace is surprisingly common – back pain alone accounts for 264 million missed days of work each year with the average person missing 12 days of work. 64 million adults said that their condition impacted their ability to complete their daily activities.
An astounding amount of muscle injuries come from doing desk jobs and being in the workplace. Fatigue, overuse, misuse, and accidents are all common ways that muscles can become damaged. Something as small as sitting at a desk can lead to biomechanical instability, muscle tightness, and pain due to constant stress on the same muscles. Accidents and injuries – big and small, ranging from just a fall to a car crash, can leave a lasting impact on muscles leading to weakness and pain. Repetitive activities such as typing or heavy lifting eventually leads to muscle tightness and pain – most of the time affecting the back, wrists, and hands.
These problems can affect people of all ages – even those younger than 40 and even 30 can start feeling the effects of muscle strain. Those of older age however, are at higher risk of both injury and musculoskeletal disorders which can complicate already worsening symptoms. Though initial injuries and symptoms may be small and insignificant, as time goes on, they can worsen and even lead to progressive weakness, increased susceptibility to further injury, and degenerating strength and dexterity. Stress, overuse, and trauma can also lead to inflammation and pain, which can in turn lead to more serious problems.
A common sign of weakness in muscles is muscle tightness. After an injury, dysfunction can be caused by muscle weakness, which can cause tightness and pain. Reducing inflammation and tightness can lower pain levels and can be accomplished by improved muscle activation.
Learn more about how to keep your muscles healthy and free of pain here.