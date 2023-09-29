Whales Top Three Coins for 2023 – Tradecurve Markets, The Graph, Arbitrum

Whales are currently monitoring the prices of different cryptocurrencies in the market as 2023 draws to a close. Three cryptocurrencies they have chosen for massive accumulation include The Graph, Arbitrum, and Tradecurve Markets. Let’s see why.
Summary:
- The Graph price increases by 10% in 14 days.
- Analysts predict Arbitrum to reach $1.37 in 2023.
- Tradecurve Markets taps into the trillion-dollar OTC derivatives market for more gains.
The Graph (GRT) Stuck in a Falling Wedge Pattern
The Graph (GRT) is an open-source and decentralized blockchain data platform. Notably, it allows developers to conduct queries on the Ethereum network. Also, The Graph network enables developers to create subgraph-based APIs for different queries.
The Graph has been following a falling wedge pattern since April 2023. Fortunately, the GRT crypto has touched the upper trendline of the wedge. As of September 25th, The Graph is trading at $0.087518, an increase of 10% in the past 14 days.
Hence, the price of The Graph could break out of the falling wedge in the coming weeks. If this happens and more buyers enter the market, GRT price could soar above the $0.135 level. Also, the token could surpass the $0.15 resistance and soar to $0.173.
Arbitrum (ARB) Treasury Receives $59 Million in Unclaimed Tokens
On September 25th, the Arbitrum Treasury announced that it had received $59 million in unclaimed airdrop tokens. Meanwhile, these tokens were to be burned and removed from circulation. However, the community voted in August that the unclaimed tokens should go to the Arbitrum treasury.
This decision shows the community’s confidence in the Layer-2 project which many believe will rival Ethereum. Currently, the Arbitrum Treasury holds about $3 billion in ARB coins. As a result, Arbitrum has abundant resources for expansion.
Arbitrum (ARB) has made several achievements recently. One of them is the launch of Post.Tech, a web3 social platform that allows users to monetize their social media profiles. Another achievement is the launch of the Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) mainnet on the Arbitrum One chain. Nevertheless, analysts have foreseen a price increase to $1.37 in 2023.
Why Are Whales Bullish on Tradecurve Markets (TCRV)?
Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) is a cryptocurrency project that caught the attention of whale investors in 2023. This project is set to introduce a unique trading platform that combines the best features of both centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX).
Tradecurve Markets offers benefits like low trading fees, copy trading, AI bot trading, and no strict KYC rules. In addition, Tradecurve Markets stands out by offering users the chance to trade all kinds of derivatives from a single account. Apart from The Graph and Arbitrum, whales are also bullish on Tradecurve Markets.
Meanwhile, experts have highlighted that Tradecurve Markets’ connection to the OTC derivatives market will increase its liquidity. According to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the OTC Market was worth $632 trillion in June 2022.
As a result, Tradecurve Markets has the potential for long-term growth is exceptionally promising. Therefore, experts predict a 20x increase in value before the year ends. The project is currently in Stage 5 of its presale, and the TCRV token is available at just $0.025.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.