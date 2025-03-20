Whale Hunt Takes a Dramatic Turn: A Tale of Crypto Intrigue

In the electrifying arena of crypto trading, a taut tale of vengeance recently unfolded, putting a daring set of traders in opposition to a formidable whale.
The story began when on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa tweeted out a report to his followers that a “whale hunt” was underway, with plans to take out a certain 50x leveraged whale on Hyperliquid.
In crypto terms, a “whale” refers to a very rich person trading in crypto. When they make a trade, it can move the market because they are trading in such quantity. In this particular case, the whale we are discussing had a huge position in one of these traded assets and was moving the market but in an unfavorable direction for this trader who had taken a position betting against the market.
The whale hunt was called for publicly by crypto KOL (Key Opinion Leader) @Cbb0fe, who rallied a “whale hunting squad” just 13 hours before the drama started to unfold. In a surprising twist, @Cbb0fe revealed that none other than Justin Sun, founder of TRON, had joined the fray.
At the stroke of midnight, the price of Bitcoin began an unexpected upswing, and like that, the whale’s unrealized profit of $6 million was gone. Just like the pore-clogging conditions of the past week, this was not a good time for a whale to be swimming upstream. The whale took a look down the abyss and saw a 2-million-dollar loss reflected back at them, while also needing to inject an additional 5 million in USDC as margin. This narrative is not a good look for the whale.
Stunning developments ultimately favored the whale. Bitcoin’s price dropped below $83,000, and the whale’s position became a profitable one amounting to $5.36 million—$5.36 million that’s apparently a real number because the comeback left the crypto community in absolute awe.
The Anatomy of a Whale Hunt
A whale hunt is, at its most basic, an act of aggression by a group of traders directed at a single, vulnerable whale. When traders undertake a whale hunt, they do so by identifying a large asset position that a whale holds and then working to push the whale into a tight corner where they have no good options left. One way to do this is by selling large quantities of the asset where the whale holds a long position, thus triggering a margin call. Traders might also do the opposite—buy large amounts of the asset where the whale has a short position.
Under these circumstances, the hunting party must have been quite pleased with themselves. Here was a perfect stratagem, a neat bit of timing, taking advantage of Bitcoin’s sudden price surge, to give the whale’s position a truly devastating downturn. But for all that, the whale’s eventual emergence from this attack as not only still in business, but actually ahead of the game, speaks quite well for the whale’s risk management prowess and for their not-too-shabby survival skills.
The crypto market keeps changing, and it’s almost guaranteed that we’ll have more whale hunts in the future. For the general populace, these events offer up close and personal glances at what gigantic market movers are doing. If these big players are hunting for liquidity, then we at least know what part of the market not to trade in.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
