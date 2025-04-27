Whale Activity Shakes AIOT Token as New Address Dominates Market with Strategic Moves

The AIOT token market has welcomed a new player with a series of high-profile transactions that are likely attempts to influence the market in the new player’s favor.
The crypto community is abuzz with speculation about the motives behind the new player’s actions and just who this new player might be.
About five hours ago, a previously unknown crypto address, identified as 0x0f3…8Bc6d, withdrew a huge amount of 1001 BNB, worth not far from $606,000, from Binance, one of the largest global cryptocurrency exchanges. Because of the size of the transaction, eyebrows were raised, and a potential market play was alleged.
Once the BNB was secured, the address promptly deployed 698 BNB, a sum amounting to around $424,000, to carry out a continuous buying strategy that netted 5.68 million AIOT tokens. Those tokens were bought at an average price of $0.07476, an amount that implies the deployment was happening in a way that kept costs relatively low—much lower, anyway, than what the price has since been. This acquisition, coming as it did right after the dip, now leaves this address with 14.2 percent of the total circulating supply of AIOT. And according to the only data we’ve got for actual circulating supply, that’s around 40 million tokens.
Secondary Movements Raise Strategic Speculation
Approximately two hours post the initial buying frenzy, the identical address dispatched 1.5 million AIOT tokens to a distinct wallet (0x5d6…6f892). The complete narrative of this transaction is obscured by the uncertainty of not knowing whether the wallets belong to the same person or entity. With the fast-paced, frenzied nature of these transactions, they appear strategically coordinated. Almost immediately, the receiving wallet set up a direct sell order for the tokens on PancakeSwap, pricing them between $0.2478 and $0.3151. This is a near 300% markup from the actual market price.
The stark price disparity between the procurement price and the selling price has ignited discussions among investors. Some think this may be an attempt to establish a kind of upper psychological price limit in the market—a new perceptual price range for the token. Others believe the address may be setting itself up to profit from an anticipated rally in AIOT’s price, should the token gain any real traction in the near term.
In the decentralized finance world, where low-liquidity tokens can be more easily influenced by big buyers, often called whales, this kind of strategic buying and listing is not unusual. Far from it, in fact. But even in this context, the behavior we have seen around AIOT has really stood out.
There are two main reasons for that. The first is that the current market cap of AIOT is pretty low. The second is that the increasingly aggressive positioning taken around AIOT makes the token even more sensitive to price movements.
What makes this activity distinct, however, is the evident coordination and timing. By procuring such a large share of the accessible tokens and then fixing a sell price at a very steep premium, 0x0f3…8Bc6d seems to be positioning itself for either a slow but sustainable upward price movement or else a smashing good time in the near future if and when it finally sells.
Market analysts are now closely watching AIOT for signs of price manipulation or sudden surges in trading volume. It is too early to say if or how long these high-dollar players might impact the AIOT token prices, but in just over a week, the token has emerged in the crosshairs of the Bitcoin ETP and in research covering AI prices. Is the attention AIOT is getting from these crypto market movers a good sign or a bad one? It’s definitely not boring.
In any crypto situation, especially a volatile one, investors must dig into details and move with caution. Crypto billionaires can either skyrocket a project to record highs or sink it just as rapidly, depending on what they’re up to and how the rest of the market takes it.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
