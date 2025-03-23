Whale Activity and Market Manipulation Drive $AUCTION Price Volatility

In recent days, the price of the $AUCTION token has experienced some wild swings. Just this morning, the value of the token hit a new high of $68 before nosediving back down to $45.
If you look closely at what’s been happening in the $AUCTION market, though, it seems that these almost ‘tokenomics-defined’ price movements are the result of some good old-fashioned whale and institutional activity. Notably, a few really big players seem to be behind the price surges and steep declines that have already left a number of investors reeling.
Whale Withdrawals and Market Impact: A Strategic Play
One of the primary drivers behind this volatility is the supply-and-demand manipulator, whale, or institutional investor who has been throwing around the $AUCTION token supply. This whale or institution began making waves on February 23, 2025, when it started withdrawing a huge amount of $AUCTION from the Binance exchange. Over the course of several weeks, the entity used four different addresses to pull out a stunning 2 million $AUCTION, which was about 26% of the total circulating supply of the token at the time.
The withdrawal from Binance of such a large portion of the total supply had an immediate and pronounced effect on the price of $AUCTION. As the market took in the news that a large number of tokens were now off-exchange, the price of $AUCTION began to rise. From February 23 to March 16, 2025, as funds were withdrawn from Binance, the price of $AUCTION increased to over $26, more than 100% higher than the price prior to the floor’s being withdrawn.
Strategic Transfer to Binance and Subsequent Price Drop
Yet, just when the market seemed to be building up momentum, a sudden jolt came. On March 17, 2025, the whale or institution behind these big moves made one in the opposite direction—sending back to Binance 500,000 $AUCTION, worth around $16.9 million. In no time, the price of $AUCTION dropped from $35 to $31—a clear sign that some traders were panicking at the thought of $AUCTION’s balance coming back up in a likely oversupply situation.
Even though the price had pulled back, the overall trajectory for $AUCTION seemed positive for a short time. The price continued to push up until it hit a new all-time high of $68 this morning. However, that surge was very short-lived. As of right now, the price has fallen back to around $45, which is causing a lot of chatter among traders and analysts trying to understand what might have been behind these sharp moves.
Whales Holding a Significant Portion of AUCTION’s Total Supply
Exactly who is behind this current dip and who stands to gain from it?
We know that current market conditions haven’t shaken out any of the major holders, given that just 48 hours ago, the same top three institutional addresses that hold the most $AUCTION rebound up to a combined total of 1.5 million $AUCTION, which is about 20% of all circulating $AUCTION.
48% is held above water right now, and what we’re trading at can essentially be linked to this handful of institutional accounts both holding and not holding up.
The addresses connected to this manipulation are these:
– 0xAd2E7CeB5cE3C4FD0AbD3c0d6a39646C52644403 (500,000 $AUCTION)
– 0x02a16EB459fb61d1d127ADBCbfB5575F346d052f (500,000 $AUCTION)
– 0xEc17Da400f7e23Cc6081A53d488189Ad6C4fa09c (500,000 $AUCTION)
These addresses hold a big chunk of the total supply, which means they can do a lot with the price of $AUCTION. Since our last report, these addresses have become even more influential. The market seems very susceptible to any movements or transfers of tokens from these addresses. For instance, a whale’s decision to withdraw tokens from Binance and several other exchanges and then later deposit them back in likely triggered the sharp price drops and volatility seen in recent days.
Implications for $AUCTION and Future Price Movements
Large institutional players are behind the price manipulation of $AUCTION, and that raises some important questions. Is the current market price sustainable? What about its future prospects? Despite some impressive price action—like a recent high of $68—the token’s volatility seems mostly driven by manipulative whales. For smaller investors, that creates an environment that feels super precarious. A few large holders’ actions might well make $AUCTION susceptible to sudden price swings. And what could be trickier for traders than having to navigate uncertain price action?
At the moment, what happens to $AUCTION in the future seems rather reliant on the behavior of certain whale addresses. If these holders of current supply make more meaningful moves in the way of transfers or withdrawals, we might just see the market experience a fresh gust of volatility. Demand for $AUCTION is nevertheless growing, especially as its use case continues to hit fresh highs, so it seems safe to assume that we might also see the token enjoy a rather steady price appreciation in the not-too-distant future. Yet the hefty price influence of those whale addresses—which seems to be mostly a negative factor—calls for some degree of worry.
As always, caution and awareness should be the order of the day for $AUCTION investors. Why? Because large institutional players are driving much of the recent volatility in all of our favorite crypto assets. And although the price movements can offer up some tasty short-term opportunity, the question on my mind is: What’s the long-term outlook for $AUCTION? That really depends, I think, on how quickly it’s possible to get the $AUCTION distribution more evenly spread across a way larger number of holders.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!