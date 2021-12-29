Why Weight Loss is So Complex

Weight-loss ads make it seem that losing weight can be easily achievable, but don’t let those ads fool you. Losing weight is more complicated than you think. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown this to many as 60% of American adults have stated that losing weight became more difficult during the pandemic. Additionally, only 56% of physicians consider themselves certified to treat overweight patients as less than half of American doctors are properly trained in managing obesity.
Unfortunately, studies done by Johns Hopkins found that 21% of overweight patients felt as if their doctors were judging their weight and were less open to heeding the person’s advice even though losing just 5% of body weight significantly impacts one’s health in beneficial ways. Overweight patients are also more prone to switching doctors and eventually ending up in the hospital in serious condition compared to normal-weight patients. Taking medications can be an option for eligible patients, but doctors prescribe weight-loss medications to less than 3% of such patients, with 77% of the prescriptions being for phentermine.
Three in five Americans acknowledge that losing weight is almost as disheartening as being overweight. This could be caused by weight issues affecting the mental and metabolic health. 80% of people with serious mental illnesses have been found to also be obese or overweight. Obesity increases one’s death rate by three times as well. Depression mixed with weight issues can cause symptoms that hinder one’s way-of-life, such as causing sleeping problems, aches and pains, and overeating. Serious cases of depression might even cause food addiction to cope with the illness.
Unfortunately, keeping the weight off once you lose it is another struggle for many. 97% of dieters regain the weight they lost and sometimes even more after just three years. Not only that, losing more weight could lead to a higher chance of getting depression after four years. That is why it is important to remember that weight loss doesn’t automatically help your mental wellbeing.
Everyone has their own way of tackling their weight loss journey, but being educated is always a great way to start.