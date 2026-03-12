Vitalik Buterin Reconsiders Ethereum’s Core Role, Says Data Availability May Matter More Than Smart Contracts

Discussions around blockchain technology often place smart contracts at the center of everything. But recently, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared a slightly different way of looking at things.
While reflecting on conversations that happened during the Real World Crypto conference and some related side events, Buterin said the experience helped him think more clearly about a simple question: what are blockchains actually for?
For many people in the industry, the instinct is to start with Ethereum itself and then search for places where the technology can be applied. But Buterin says he has recently been thinking about the problem from a different angle, one that begins by stepping away from Ethereum entirely.
Looking at the technology from that distance, he suggests that the most important function of Ethereum might not be smart contracts or even payments.
Instead, it may simply be acting as a public place where data can be posted and verified.
Looking At Ethereum As A Tool Instead Of A Community
Speaking about the conference, Buterin explained that being around researchers who focus mostly on cryptography, not necessarily blockchain, created a different type of discussion environment.
At events like Real World Crypto, people tend to focus on solving technical problems rather than promoting a specific blockchain.
That setting made it easier to think about Ethereum not as a movement or community, but as just a technical tool that exists within a larger ecosystem of open-source and privacy-focused technologies.
Buterin described this broader space as one centered around ideas like censorship resistance, security, and open infrastructure.
From that perspective, the goal becomes much simpler: figure out where a tool like Ethereum actually provides real value.
This approach, he said, sometimes leads to conclusions that are a little different from what people in the blockchain industry might expect.
Ethereum’s First Role: A Public Bulletin Board
According to Buterin, the first answer that emerges when thinking from this perspective is surprisingly simple.
Ethereum works extremely well as what cryptographers call a public bulletin board.
In many cryptographic systems, there needs to be a place where information can be publicly written and read by anyone. This doesn’t necessarily involve complex applications or large amounts of computation.
Instead, the main requirement is reliable data availability.
Various types of systems rely on this type of infrastructure. For example, secure online voting mechanisms, certificate revocation systems, or even software version tracking can require a public location where pieces of data can be published and verified.
These systems don’t always need money or advanced programs to function. What they fundamentally need is a trustworthy place where data can live.
Blockchains like Ethereum can fill that role.
In that sense, Ethereum can be seen as something like global shared memory, where information can be stored publicly and accessed by different systems.
Recent Upgrade Improves Data Availability
This role has become even more relevant with some of Ethereum’s recent technical upgrades.
Buterin pointed out that Ethereum recently introduced an upgrade called PeerDAS, which increases the network’s ability to provide data availability.
The improvement boosts Ethereum’s data capacity by about 2.3 times, which already expands the amount of information the network can handle.
But perhaps more importantly, the upgrade also sets a path for much larger scaling improvements in the future.
According to the roadmap, Ethereum could eventually increase data availability by 10 to 100 times beyond current levels.
For systems that rely heavily on publishing and verifying data, this kind of improvement can make a significant difference.
Payments Come Next In Ethereum’s Importance
While data availability may be the first layer, payments still play a major role in many decentralized systems.
According to Buterin, many digital protocols require payments for fairly simple reasons. Sometimes services cost resources to operate and need to be compensated. Other times, payments are needed just to stop spam.
For example, if an open API allows anyone to access it without restrictions, malicious users could overwhelm the system with endless requests.
Charging small payments can help limit that behavior.
Buterin also mentioned that Ethereum combined with zero-knowledge payment channels could become one of the best systems for handling payments in API-based environments.
These systems allow people to interact with services while keeping transactions efficient and private.
Payments can also help prevent abuse in applications such as messaging platforms or other online services. Without some kind of cost barrier, someone could easily create thousands of fake accounts and flood the system with data.
Using ETH payments as a kind of anti-spam or anti-sybil mechanism can help prevent that.
At the same time, this approach avoids forcing users to rely on centralized identity systems like phone numbers.
Smart Contracts Still Matter, But Come Later
Smart contracts still remain an important part of Ethereum, even if Buterin suggests they might not be the first thing developers should think about.
These programmable contracts allow the network to support a wide variety of applications.
One example is security deposits, where ETH can be locked into a contract and automatically destroyed if someone violates certain rules of a system.
This kind of mechanism can help enforce behavior in decentralized protocols.
Smart contracts also make it easier to implement systems like zero-knowledge payment channels, which rely on programmable logic to operate smoothly.
Another possible use case involves creating digital objects that represent real-world or socially defined entities. These objects can interact with each other through the programmable infrastructure provided by the blockchain.
Technically, some of these things could be built using the blockchain only as a data layer combined with cryptographic proofs.
But in practice, smart contracts often make it easier to standardize systems and allow different applications to interact with each other.
Ethereum As Shared Infrastructure For Decentralized Systems
Putting these layers together, Buterin describes Ethereum less as a single application platform and more as shared infrastructure for decentralized technology.
Ethereum blobs can function as a public bulletin board for data.
ETH acts as an asset and a universal backup form of payment.
And smart contracts provide a programming layer that allows digital systems to interact.
When combined, these elements form part of a broader open-source stack designed for privacy, security, and censorship resistance.
Buterin also noted that the ecosystem has changed quite a bit compared to earlier years. Transaction fees are now significantly lower than they were during previous market cycles, and Ethereum’s scaling roadmap has become much stronger.
Infrastructure designed to shield users from fee volatility has also matured, making it easier for developers to build systems that don’t expose users directly to fluctuating costs.
All of this, he suggests, could make it easier for more applications to start using Ethereum in practical ways.
I was recently at Real World Crypto (that's crypto as in cryptography) and the associated side events, and one thing that struck me was that it was a clarifying experience in terms of understanding *what blockchains are for*.
We blockchain people (myself included) often have a…
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) March 12, 2026
For now, the broader takeaway from Buterin’s comments is fairly simple. When Ethereum is viewed purely as a technical tool rather than a brand or community, its real strengths, data availability, payments, and programmable infrastructure, become easier to see.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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