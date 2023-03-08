VeChain (VET) Partnerships See Price Increase, Collateral Network (COLT) Touted As Best Crypto Asset For 2023

Enterprise-level partnerships increased the price of VeChain (VET) by more than 400% (but that was a long time ago). In the past few weeks, VeChain (VET) has been in a downside trend unlike Collateral Network (COLT), a rising giant that may see rises of 35x amidst the crypto winter.
VeChain (VET)
VeChain (VET) is a blockchain platform created for supply chain management and logistics. VeChain (VET) makes use of smart contracts and RFID technology to monitor and confirm the movement of goods through the supply chain. Also, VeChain (VET) provides other blockchain-based services like product traceability, data management and digital identity verification.
Since 2015, VeChain (VET) has been helping companies to improve efficiency, reduce the risk of counterfeiting, and increase transparency. The VeChain (VET) blockchain is powered by two tokens VET and VTHO. While VET is used for trading, VTHO is utilized by smart contracts and other on-chain activities.
Between February and April 2021, VeChain (VET) made strong partnerships that boosted its value by up to 400%, and VET’s price went from $0.0263 to $0.1344. Salesforce, DNV, and VIMworld are some of the major collaborations that ignited the price for VeChain (VET).
However, the present market conditions do not favor VeChain (VET). The coin is experiencing low volatility in the past few weeks. VET price is currently $0.02408 and it may see a new high in the future.
Collateral Network (COLT)
Collateral Network (COLT) is a new lending platform on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain that uses fractionalized NFTs to aid loan transactions. Collateral Network (COLT) combines two trending technologies, DeFi and NFT to enable lenders and borrowers to cash out their physical assets on the blockchain.
The real-world utility of Collateral Network (COLT) will attract many investors. With Collateral Network (COLT), investors can convert their physical assets into small NFT fractions which they can lend and make extra income; or, use as collateral to borrow cash. Little wonder Collateral Network (COLT) is touted as the best crypto asset for 2023.
Individuals who lack liquid cash can use Collateral Network (COLT) to convert their assets to small fractions, lend them at good interest rates, and earn a weekly income. And of course, individuals seeking loans are not left out. They can use small fractions of their physical assets as collateral to collect the money they need.
Thankfully, all transactions are recorded on the blockchain for all to see. Additionally, the smart contract of the network has been audited, so investors can rest assured that Collateral Network (COLT) is very secure.
Furthermore, Collateral Network (COLT) has some cool features such as metaverse auctions, a marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, etc. Also, COLT token holders enjoy discounts on transaction fees and interest rates, staking rewards, voting rights, and more. Plus, analysts predict that Collateral Network (COLT) will surge in price by 35x in the next 6 months and the token price is only $0.01 in phase 1 of its presale.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.