VC Spectra’s (SPCT) Staggering Presale Returns Have Hedera (HBAR) and Chainlink (LINK) Traders in Awe

Hedera (HBAR) and Chainlink (LINK) bring new aspirations for their investors as their prices surge. Hedera (HBAR) is being pushed by the helping hand of FedNow in an exciting development. Meanwhile, Chainlink (LINK) has remained bullish since the release of its Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to developers almost a month ago.

FedNow Backing Fuels Surge in Hedera (HBAR) Price Through Dropp Integration
The price of Hedera (HBAR) has skyrocketed by 12% from $0.057 on August 14 to $0.064 as of August 16, 2023. This surge came after a relatively stable position held by Hedera (HBAR) for the past month.
The surge in the price of Hedera (HBAR) can be attributed to a new move in which FedNow, an instant payment platform operated by U.S. Federal Reserve, gave a green signal to Dropp. Dropp, an innovative payments platform rooted in Hedera (HBAR), allows merchants to receive payments in various digital assets, such as HBAR, USD Coin (USDC), and traditional fiat USD.
In addition, Hyundai and Kia, prominent players in the automotive industry, have welcomed the Hedera (HBAR) network, reflecting a growing trend of blockchain integration. In a noteworthy development, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have rolled out a CO2 Emission Monitoring System built upon the foundation of the Hedera (HBAR) network.
Chainlink (LINK) Sustains Bullish Momentum Following Month-Old CCIP Release
Chainlink (LINK) saw a huge surge of 23.2% in its price on July 20, 2023, from $6.84 to $8.43. Since then, Chainlink (LINK) has been on a bullish run on the chart, with the LINK price fluctuating between $6.8 and $8.
The sudden boost in the value of Chainlink (LINK) came from innovation in the platform. Chainlink (LINK) unveiled its Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to the developer community. With the evolution of the blockchain realm, the demand for interconnectedness among these networks has grown markedly. The fundamental objective of CCIP is to elevate communication and data transfer capabilities among different protocols.
Certain investors are projecting a potential 32.4% increase for Chainlink (LINK), envisioning a rise to $10, driven by anticipated growth in DeFi activity. Conversely, bearish forecasts suggest a 20.6% decline to $5.99 for Chainlink (LINK), attributing this potential drop to increased competition from other tokens.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.