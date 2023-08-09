VC Spectra’s High Presale Expectations Leaving Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Curve DAO (CRV) Behind

According to reports, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Curve DAO (CRV) were amongst the top-performing cryptocurrencies for the week. After Curve DAO’s (CRV) exploit that made it lose millions, the token has reportedly recorded an impressive recovery within the past few days. Likewise, Shiba Inu (SHIB) recently recorded a notable pump within the past few days.
However, both cannot be compared to VC Spectra’s (SPCT) incredible 627% ROI by the end of its presale. Let’s find out more about these enticing projects.
VC Spectra (SPCT) Offers Unmatched Investment Opportunities
VC Spectra’s (SPCT) presale performance has made it emerge as a revolutionizing decentralized hedge fund specializing in the fintech and blockchain industries. VC Spectra (SPCT) provides investors unique investment opportunities in the blockchain and technology industry. In addition to monthly dividends and buybacks from investment proceeds, VC Spectra (SPCT) also grants access to new initial coin offerings (ICOs) during seed and private sales,
VC Spectra’s (SPCT) public presale is currently in Stage 2. Each SPCT token is currently worth $0.011. At the moment, each SPCT token is worth $0.011. VC Spectra (SPCT) is expected to gain in value by 627% by the end of its presale from its current price of $0.08 per token.
VC Spectra (SPCT) recently recorded a 37.5% ROI when it moved from its original selling price of $0.008 to its current price of $0.011. If you missed it, you still have a chance to gain from the next one since the price of VC Spectra (SPCT) will rise with each presale stage until it hits $0.08.
With its ongoing price movement, market analysts predict VC Spectra (SPCT) will be one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in 2023.
Binance Announcement Causes Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Pump
Shiba Inu (SHIB) began August on a downtrend, continuing last month’s bearish momentum. The altcoin traded at $0.00000843 on August 1, 2023, and continued moving on the narrow spectrum until August 4, 2023. Shiba Inu (SHIB) started its bullish climb on August 4 after Binance declared it an authorized collateral asset.
The amount of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) token transferred was at 2.4 trillion on August 2, 2023, a 65.86% decline from the 7.03 trillion volume reported on July 29, 2023. However, after Binance’s announcement, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) daily token transfers increased by 41% to 4.1 trillion on August 4, 2023.
Likewise, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price has increased by over 20%, from $0.00000821 on August 1, 2023, to $0.00000983 at the time of writing. Price projections by market analysts suggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) will continue on its uptrend, reaching $0.000001038 by September 2023.
Curve DAO (CRV) Recovers After Exploit
Curve DAO’s (CRV) attack is one of the most significant DeFi exploits in recent times. Curve DAO’s (CRV) founder, Michael Egorov, has made the headlines with his unrelenting attempts to acquire cash to restore Curve DAO’s (CRV) liquidity. Egorov’s most recent transaction was selling 72 million Curve DAO (CRV) tokens to 15 institutions or investors. Egorov got $28.8 million for these transactions to cover some of the obligations he incurred when Curve DAO’s (CRV) protocol was exploited.
Curve DAO’s (CRV) exploit threw the token into a bearish trend, trading in red since then. Within the last seven days, Curve DAO’s (CRV) has seen a 16% decline, falling from $0.74 on July 31, 2023, to $0.62 at the time of writing. However, this also represents a 24% increase in Curve DAO’s (CRV) price since the month began, as it traded at $0.50 on August 1, 2023.
Curve DAO’s (CRV) price surge indicates the platform is slowly recovering its liquidity and gaining back its bullish momentum. At this rate, Curve DAO (CRV) might hit $0.76 by August 12, 2023, according to analysts.
To learn more about VC Spectra (SPCT) and its presale, visit:
Buy Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login
Website: https://vcspectra.io
Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra
Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfund
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.