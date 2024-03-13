Vanar Blockchain Surges 56% After Announcing Partnership With NVIDIA

In a significant development for the blockchain industry, Layer1 blockchain platform Vanar has announced a strategic partnership with technology giant NVIDIA.
Following the announcement, Vanar’s native token $VANRY experienced a remarkable surge, climbing by up to 56% within a span of 24 hours and reaching a current price of $0.36.
📢 MAJOR ECOSYSTEM ADOPTION 📢
Vanar is thrilled to welcome NVIDIA as the latest addition to the @VanarChain ecosystem!
With NVIDIA's infrastructure, all projects that are part of the Vanar AI, metaverse, and gaming ecosystem will gain access to cutting-edge technology.… pic.twitter.com/HymjrD31hd
— Vanar (@Vanarchain) March 13, 2024
The collaboration with NVIDIA holds promising implications for Vanar’s ecosystem, particularly in the realms of artificial intelligence (AI), metaverse, and gaming. By leveraging NVIDIA’s cutting-edge infrastructure, all projects within the Vanar ecosystem are poised to gain access to state-of-the-art technology, facilitating innovation and advancement across various sectors.
With the support of NVIDIA and other forthcoming partners, Vanar aims to establish itself as a leader in AI innovation, further solidifying its position within the blockchain landscape.
In addition to the partnership with NVIDIA, Vanar received a significant boost with its inclusion in Binance’s array of trading instruments. Binance, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency trading space, introduced a new perpetual contract for Vanar Chain (VANRY), offering traders a high leverage option of up to 50 times.
Settled in the stablecoin USDT, the VANRY perpetual contract went live on the Binance platform, providing traders with the opportunity to potentially capitalize on the underlying asset’s price movements and earn higher returns.
More Continued Institutional Interest For Vanar Rises
Meanwhile, QCP Capital-related addresses have demonstrated continued interest in $VANRY over the past three months. These addresses, collectively holding 55.76 million tokens valued at US$19.72 million, currently rank at the top in position rankings.
Layer1 区块链 Vanar 宣布与英伟达合作， $VANRY 24 小时涨幅达 56%，现价 $0.34🚀
QCP Capital 关联地址过去三个月内持续建仓 $VANRY， 四个主要地址共持有 5,576 万枚代币，价值 1,972 万美金，其数量总和为持仓排行 TOP1！平均成本 $0.056，已浮盈 1600 万美金😲
关联地址… pic.twitter.com/7dW3LeMzHY
— Ai 姨 (@ai_9684xtpa) March 13, 2024
With an average acquisition cost of $0.056, these addresses have accrued a floating profit of $16 million, underscoring the growing investor confidence and market sentiment surrounding Vanar’s blockchain ecosystem.
Overall, the partnership with NVIDIA, coupled with the addition of the VANRY perpetual contract on Binance, signifies a significant milestone for Vanar Blockchain, propelling its growth trajectory and positioning it for further success in the evolving blockchain landscape.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: andranik2018/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch